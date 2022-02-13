IPL 2022 Auction: Unsung Indians who became overnight crorepatis

While the likes of Avesh Khan and Shahrukh Khan are among the uncapped Indian players who have gone for big bucks at the IPL 2022 auction, there have been some more surprising names who have made the hammer go crazy over the last two days.

Abhinav Sadarangani - 2.6 Crore to Gujarat Titans

This batsman was the first unexpected name to cause a bidding war among the franchises. Gujarat Titans prevailed at 2.6 Crore after an intense battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

The 27-year-old Sadarangani made his T20 debut for Karnataka in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. Known better as Abhinav Manohar in Karanataka cricketing circles, he has been a celebrated name in the Karnataka Premier League for many years.

Anuj Rawat - 3.4 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore



Wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat was picked by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, but his fortunes have been a upswing this year. The left-handed batsman is known to be handy as an opener.

Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB got into a three-way tussle over the 22-year-old from Delhi, with RCB prevailing at 3.4 Crore.

Vaibhav Arora was picked by KKR last year

Vaibhav Arora - 2 Crore to Punjab Kings



The right arm fast medium from Himachal Pradesh had the second big moment of his life on Sunday. The first had been when he had knocked off Cheteshwar Pujara's middle stump on his debut in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

The 24-year-old had been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for 20 lakh last year but did not get a game.

N Tilak Verma - 1.7 Crore to Mumbai Indians



This 19-year-old batsman from Hyderabad was part of the 2020 U19 World Cup, where India reached the final.

He recently scored 139 against Delhi for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He made his T20 debut in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 28 February 2019. He has 381 runs from 15 matches with a best of 75 and a strike rate of 143.77.

N Tilak Verma is a batting talent from Hyderabad.

Prashant Solanki - 1.2 Crore to Chennai Super Kings



Mumbai leg spinner Prashant Solanki is the latest spinner to join MS Dhoni's stable of game-turners at the Chepauk.

The 21-year-old made his Twenty20 debut on 9 November 2021, for Mumbai in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.