IPL 2022 Auction LIVE: Liam Livingstone highest deal so far on Day 2 — Live Updates, Bids, Blog

IPL 2022 Auction LIVE: The second day of the IPL 2022 auction sees action resume among the ten IPL teams in Bengaluru on February 13 as they look to finalize their squads. Liam Livingstone has been bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping 11.50cr.

READ | IPL 2022 Full Squads, List of Players

A total of 600 players are up for grabs. 74 players were sold on Day 1. The auction will begin at 12 noon on Sunday.

Live Updates: