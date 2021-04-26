Was crowd management in sports also responsible for India's second COVID wave?

For more than a week, India has been battling a steep surge of the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. The social media platforms are overwhelmed by SOS messages from all over the country, whereas the unpreparedness of the healthcare system is exposed to the naked eyes.



Medical facilities share the dwindling availability of oxygen, whereas doctors watch helplessly as patients die because of a lack of hospital beds. The entire world has shown its concern for the horrifying situation in India as it continues to break everyday records of the highest newly-detected COVID cases in the globe. India on Monday recorded more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, reaching a new record peak. Ten states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh—account for 74.5% of the total Covid-19 recoveries in India. Daily infections, recorded in the past 24 hours, rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi.

Crisis unfolds in India with second wave of COVID (Source: BBC)





As the new catastrophe unfolds, the reason could be cited as letting down our guard assuming the pandemic was over. As cases declined from September 2020 to mid-February 2021, the system in India, ignored warnings of a second wave, despite the fact that new variants were identified as far back as in January. In March, a few weeks before the new surge, Indian health minister and physician Harsh Vardhan asserted that India was in the "endgame" of the COVID-19 pandemic, justifying his government's decision to export medical resources to other countries. India had increased its oxygen exports to other countries by a whopping 734 percent in January 2021. It also exported around 193 million doses of vaccines. But the picture changed drastically when India began recording a dramatic increase in new cases from April 15 onward, with more than 200,000 cases daily; now hospitals are running out of oxygen.







Audience at the India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad

By letting our guards down, sports also played out without precautions in place. The largest crowd since the COVID-19 outbreak gathered for the T20 International between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the second week of March. As many as 57,000 people, including volunteers and police, attended the clash, which England won convincingly. Soon after the match, Gujarat, which houses the stadium, recorded 890 cases of COVID-19 in the highest count of 2021. Following the T20 matches with crowd presence, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) decided to organise remaining T20 International Matches in Ahmedabad behind closed doors without audiences.

The inaugural day of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Telangana's Suryapet witnessed horrific scenes as one of the stands collapsed, leaving scores injured, during the end of March. According to reports, the incident took place during the opening ceremony of the event. Videos of the accident have since surfaced online, prompting angry reactions from social media users. More than 100 were injured following the collapse of the crowded gallery at a stadium in Suryapet. At least 20 were seriously injured when the wooden stand collapsed prior to the start of a youth kabaddi championship on Monday evening.

Several injured after stand collapsing during National Kabaddi championship organised in Suryapet. Injured rushed to the hospital. The event was participated by around 1500 players from different states of India. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/LraXxuRnF1 — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 22, 2021