Hockey

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and 6 other members tested COVID positive

Seven members of the Indian women's hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

X

Rani Rampal (Source: Hockey India)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 26 April 2021 12:56 PM GMT

Seven members of the Indian women's hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol.


The seven players who have tested positive are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila. In addition, video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also tested positive. All the players and support staff are asymptomatic, and have been isolated and kept under observation at the SAI NCOE Bangalore.

More updates to follow


