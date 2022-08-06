Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Wrestling LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya hunt for gold — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
After Bajrang Punia's stunning display headlined India's show on the first day, more of India's best wrestlers continue the hunt to increase the CWG 2022 medal tally.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Wrestling Live: Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya will headline the second day of action for India's wrestlers as they look to increase the country's medal tally in CWG 2022. The matches begin at 3 pm IST.
Table Tennis LIVE | Manika, Sathiyan lead Indian charge
LIVE | Boxing, Cricket, Squash, Lawn Bowls, Athletics
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Naveen also moves ahead
Pooja Gehlot gets another win as her opponent forfeits. Has 2 wins in 2 matches now. In gold medal position. She is fighting in the Nordic system.
Naveen has also won his first match meanwhile and moved ahead.
Vinesh Phogat's matches coming up soon.
- 6 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT
Vinesh Phogat wins her Women's 53kg bout in under 40 seconds
A stunning start this for Vinesh Phogat as she wins her first Women's 53kg bout in under 40 seconds. All it took was the blink of an eye for Vinesh to pin her Canadian opponent.
- 6 Aug 2022 9:38 AM GMT
Pooja Gehlot starts with a win in Women's 50kg
Pooja Gehlot wins her first Women's 50kg bout. She defeats the wrestler from Scotland by Technical Superiority.
- 6 Aug 2022 8:48 AM GMT
Three gold medals on Day 1
Anshu Malik also won a silver while Mohit Grewal and Divya Kakran won bronze.