India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Wrestling LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya hunt for gold — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

After Bajrang Punia's stunning display headlined India's show on the first day, more of India's best wrestlers continue the hunt to increase the CWG 2022 medal tally.

Vinesh Phogat
X

Vinesh Phogat (United World Wrestling)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T15:38:07+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022 Wrestling Live: Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya will headline the second day of action for India's wrestlers as they look to increase the country's medal tally in CWG 2022. The matches begin at 3 pm IST.

Table Tennis LIVE | Manika, Sathiyan lead Indian charge

LIVE | Boxing, Cricket, Squash, Lawn Bowls, Athletics

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

 
