Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 9 LIVE: Sharath Kamal storms into semis — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
An exciting day of table tennis action is lined up as Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Sreeja Akula, Sanil Shetty, Manika Batra will be in quarters, semis action at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Follow LIVE.
A lot of table tennis action on our plate again as Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sanil Shetty will be in action in the quarters and semis across events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
In para table tennis, Bhavina Patel will compete for gold while Raj and Sonal Patel will play for bronze.
Follow all table tennis action live here:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2022 9:46 AM GMT
And Sharath Kamal is into the semi-finals of men's singles!
What a show by the veteran Indian paddler as he leads by example!
Sharath won 4-0 (6-11, 7-11, 4-11, 7-11) to cruise into the semi-finals of the Birmingham CWG 2022!
- 6 Aug 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Good pressure on the forehand from Sharath Kamal as he uses power here!
Sharath Kamal rips the forehands and the Singaporean opponents find it difficult to deal with the pace.
He has match point at 10-7!
- 6 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
Into Game 3, Sharath Kamal leads 7-3
Sharath Kamal is being too fast and furious there and his forehands have spin which is making errors come from the Singaporean's side!
- 6 Aug 2022 9:28 AM GMT
Clutch hold by Sharath Kamal as he wins the second game!
Sharath Kamal wins the second game 11-7, he is looking sharp!
- 6 Aug 2022 9:17 AM GMT
Sharath Kamal rips the gorgeous forehands here, leads 9-5!
Sharath Kamal has come into groove here and rips his classy forehands!
- 6 Aug 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Sharath Kamal keeps the pressure on the board, leads 4-3!
Sharath Kamal is settling into this match as we have a very close start! Good push forwards with the racquet as Kamal gets good angles and leads 4-3.