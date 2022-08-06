Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 9 LIVE: Sharath Kamal storms into semis — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

A lot of table tennis action on our plate again as Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sanil Shetty will be in action in the quarters and semis across events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

In para table tennis, Bhavina Patel will compete for gold while Raj and Sonal Patel will play for bronze.

Follow all table tennis action live here: