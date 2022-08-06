Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Day 9 LIVE: Sharath Kamal storms into semis — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

An exciting day of table tennis action is lined up as Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Sreeja Akula, Sanil Shetty, Manika Batra will be in quarters, semis action at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Follow LIVE.

Sharath Kamal Achanta
Sharath Kamal

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T15:31:56+05:30

A lot of table tennis action on our plate again as Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sanil Shetty will be in action in the quarters and semis across events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

In para table tennis, Bhavina Patel will compete for gold while Raj and Sonal Patel will play for bronze.

Follow all table tennis action live here:

Live Updates

