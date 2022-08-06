Bg

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 LIVE: Amit Panghal, Nitu in semifinals — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog

CWG 2022: India are currently on fifth spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with 26 medals.

Amit Panghal will be in his semifinals at 3:30pm 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T13:31:49+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's wrestlers won six medals in a single day taking India's total medal count to 26 on Friday. More medals are on the line today in Boxing, Wrestling, Squash, Women's Cricket, Lawn Bowls. READ | Day 9 Schedule

Follow Day 9 Live:

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Boxing Athletics Squash 
