Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting Day 3 LIVE: Jeremy eyes gold — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Starting the medal shower with 4 medals already collected in the kitty - 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze, weightlifting has really taken off for India at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

On Day 3 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, we will have 3 weightlifters in action:

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg at 2:00 PM IST

Popy Hazarika - Women's 59kg at 6:30 PM IST

Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg at 11:00 PM IST

Follow all weightlifting updates live: