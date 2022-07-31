Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting Day 3 LIVE: Jeremy eyes gold — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
With 4 medals already coming in for Indian weightlifting at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 will see Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika and Achinta Sheuli in action. Follow LIVE.
Starting the medal shower with 4 medals already collected in the kitty - 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze, weightlifting has really taken off for India at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
On Day 3 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, we will have 3 weightlifters in action:
Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg at 2:00 PM IST
Popy Hazarika - Women's 59kg at 6:30 PM IST
Achinta Sheuli - Men's 73kg at 11:00 PM IST
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT
Weightlifting medal hopes on Day 3
Three Indian weightlifters will be vying for the top spot on the podium on the Day 3 of the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinunnga will lead the charge in men's 67kg weight division.
Apart from Jeremy, the 2021 World Junior silver medallist Achinta Sheuli and the 2021 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist Popy Hazarika.
- 31 July 2022 7:34 AM GMT
Weightlifting medals so far
Bindyarani won the silver after Mirabai Chanu had won the gold in the women's 49kg category. Earlier, Sanket Sargar had given India its first medal after winning silver in the 55kg men's final. Gururaj Poojary then won a bronze medal in the 61kg men's category to hand India its second medal.