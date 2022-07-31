Bg

India At CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022, Women's Cricket LIVE: India face Pakistan in must-win match — Scores, Updates, Blog

India vs Pakistan, CWG 2022: India and Pakistan have both 0 wins from 1 match. A defeat today will virtually knock the losing team out.

India vs Pakistan, CWG Cricket Live

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-31T13:39:49+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Harmapreet Kaur's India face Pakistan in a must-win T20. The toss and team news will happen at 3 pm IST.

Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Follow Live Updates:

