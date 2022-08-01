Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE: Ajay Singh goes for gold— Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh could win India's fourth gold of the campaign. India could also get assured medals in Lawn Bowls, TT, Badminton, Swimming and Gymnastics.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Ahead of the start of Day 4, India are on fifth spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with 3 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal.
Weightlifting, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Gymnastics are some of the sports where Indians will be in matches to assure themselves of medals, but slightly surprisingly, there's also a chance of a historic medal in Lawn Bowls.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2022 8:13 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls Scoring System: India trail 1-6 after End 4
For all of you waking up to the rules of a new sport, here's how Lawn Bowls scoring works. The team which manages to place its bowls closer to the target - the jack, the yellow ball - wins the points for the end. In fours, the team with most points after 18 ends wins the match.
Currently, we are trailing NZ 1-6 after End 4. India trail for the moment, but there's a long way to go. Even if they lose, they could win a first ever bronze medal later today.
- 1 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls: India trail 1-5 after End 3
India get their first point in the semi. They now trail 1-5.
Here's four of India's six medallists so far. Ajay Singh set to join their ranks soon. His event starts at 2 pm IST.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls: India trail 0-5
India down by 0-5 after End 2.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls semis Live: Can India make history?
India vs New Zealand semifinal starts. NZ get into an early 3-0 lead.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:31 AM GMT
Events coming up
A few events coming up in the morning session:
- 1 Aug 2022 7:16 AM GMT
A first test in Hockey
It's been too easy for India's hockey teams so far. Today might be a slightly tougher test.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:08 AM GMT
History in the making in Lawn Bowls?
What better than creating history in a new sport at the CWG? That's exactly what Nayanmoni Saikia and company will look to do today.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:07 AM GMT
Day 3 Highlight
The big story from Day 3 was the breakthrough of Achinta Sheuli. We caught up with his family in their ramshackle house in Bengal's Howrah.