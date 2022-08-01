Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 3
silver 2
Bronze 1
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE: Ajay Singh goes for gold— Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh could win India's fourth gold of the campaign. India could also get assured medals in Lawn Bowls, TT, Badminton, Swimming and Gymnastics.

Weightlifter Ajay Singh could give India the first medal of Day 4

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-01T13:43:08+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Ahead of the start of Day 4, India are on fifth spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with 3 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal.

Weightlifting, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Gymnastics are some of the sports where Indians will be in matches to assure themselves of medals, but slightly surprisingly, there's also a chance of a historic medal in Lawn Bowls.

READ | Full Day 4 Schedule

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

