Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule - Indian weightlifters in focus

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation's second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men's table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event.

The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.





Day 4 Schedule

Weightlifting- Ajay Singh- Men's 81 Kg Gold Medal Match (02:00 PM)

Judo- Individual Bouts Mat 1 and Mat 2 (02:30 PM Onwards)

Boxing- Amit Panghal v Namri Berri- Flyweight (48kg-51 Kg) (04:45 PM)

Boxing- Hussamuddin v Salim Hossain- Featherweight (54-57 KG) (06:00 PM)



Hockey- India v England Men's Pool B India v England (08:30 PM)

Badminton- Mixed Team semis (03:30 PM or 10:00 PM)

Table Tennis- India v Nigeria- Men's Team Semifinals- (After 9:00 PM)

Weightlifting- Harjinder Kaur- Women's 71 kg Medal Match (11:00 PM)

Boxing- Ashish Kumar v Travis Tapatuetoa Light Heavyweight (75-80 KG)- 01:00 AM

Swimming- Srihari Natraj- Men's 50 M backstroke finals (01:07 AM)- Subject to qualification















