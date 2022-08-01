Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Semi-finals LIVE: India vs Singapore — Scores, Results, Medal, Blog
Defending champions India will take on Singapore in the Mixed Team badminton event semi-finals as they are on the hunt for a medal. Follow all badminton updates LIVE.
Having dominated all their matches so far, defending champions India will take on Singapore in the semi-finals of the Mixed Team badminton event at the NEC arena at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Led by PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag, the Indian side will have to stave off a tricky Singaporean side as they have World Champion Loh Kean Yew in their midst.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2022 3:38 PM GMT
Here's the line-up for the night as the Indian shuttlers prepare to make some history!
India will take on the Singaporean side consisting of World Champion Loh Kean Yew as they fight for a place in the finals of the Mixed Team badminton event!
- 1 Aug 2022 3:34 PM GMT
Hello and welcome to another night of exciting badminton action as India stays on track to defend their title!
Having won the title in 2018, the Indian badminton mixed team is as strong as ever and has pummelled their way to the semi-finals of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!
With Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag in the squad, among others, the team is raring to go for gold as they will meet Singapore in the semi-finals!