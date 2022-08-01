Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 3
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Semi-finals LIVE: India vs Singapore — Scores, Results, Medal, Blog

Defending champions India will take on Singapore in the Mixed Team badminton event semi-finals as they are on the hunt for a medal. Follow all badminton updates LIVE.

Lakshya sindhu india singapore commonwealth games 2022 badminton
Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will look to lead the Mixed Team into the finals of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-08-01T21:13:49+05:30

Having dominated all their matches so far, defending champions India will take on Singapore in the semi-finals of the Mixed Team badminton event at the NEC arena at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Led by PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag, the Indian side will have to stave off a tricky Singaporean side as they have World Champion Loh Kean Yew in their midst.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
