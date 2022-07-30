Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar wins India's first medal despite injury

Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55-kg Weightlifting final on Saturday with a total lift of 248kgs, missing out on the gold medal by 1 kg.

It's SILVER for young Sanket Sargar! 🥈The 21-year-old opens India's account at CWG 2022 with aplomb!🇮🇳#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/yElEbB5qni — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2022

He surged into the lead with a 113-kg lift in the Snatch section, five kgs more than his closest competitor. He was on course to the gold medal spot with his first lift in the Clean and Jerk section as well but then injured his left elbow during his second lift.

After the injury, he could not register a single lift and the Malaysian lifter Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan sneaked ahead by 1 kg.

After a medal-less day on Day 1, India have started their medal count with Sanket's silver.

More to follow...