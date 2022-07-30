Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar wins India's first medal despite injury
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar (55kg) became India's first medallist at the 2022 CWG, missing out on the gold medal by 1 kg.
Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55-kg Weightlifting final on Saturday with a total lift of 248kgs, missing out on the gold medal by 1 kg.
He surged into the lead with a 113-kg lift in the Snatch section, five kgs more than his closest competitor. He was on course to the gold medal spot with his first lift in the Clean and Jerk section as well but then injured his left elbow during his second lift.
After the injury, he could not register a single lift and the Malaysian lifter Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan sneaked ahead by 1 kg.
After a medal-less day on Day 1, India have started their medal count with Sanket's silver.
