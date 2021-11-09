Log In
Chess

How India tripled its Grandmaster count in the past one decade

Up until 2010, India had a total of 23 GMs – a number which has seen a massive jump to 72 from 2011 to 2021.

Chess India Grandmasters
Viswanathan Anand with Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa (Source: ANI)

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 9 Nov 2021 9:41 AM GMT

In the past three days, the Indian chess fraternity added two more names to their ever-growing list of Grandmasters (GMs) with Sankalp Gupta and Mitrabha Guha surpassing all the three required norms to become India's 71st and 72nd GM respectively.

While this number is a pale shadow of the total Grandmasters produced by the likes of Russia and the United States of America (USA), India is slowly but steadily rising up the ladder.

Even though chess has seen a huge boom in India ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March last year, what was the status of the strategy sport before that?

While many attribute the rise of chess in India solely to the boon during the pandemic, the fact remains that chess has been on a rise in the country for over a decade.

This can be proven by the fact that India has more than tripled its Grandmaster count in the last decade from 2011 to 2021.

Up until 2010, India had a total of 23 GMs – a number which has seen a massive jump to 72 from 2011 to 2021.

To put things into perspective, India's first GM Viswanathan Anand earned that tag in the year 1988. In 22 years since then until 2010, the country saw the rise of 22 more GMs including a female Grandmaster in Koneru Humpy.

Ever since then, India has produced chess GMs at will. Starting from 2011 to 9th November 2021, a total of 49 grandmasters have emerged out of India. Now that's an enormous number for a decade.

While India saw a total of six players achieving the GM title in 2013, it further gained pace towards 2018 and 2019 as the country produced eight and seven GMs respectively then.



In the three years between 2018 to 9th November 2021, India has produced a total of 22 Grandmasters. This is just one short of equaling the total they had from 1988 to 2010. Unreal, right?

List of Indian Grandmasters

Sr. No.

Name

Year of Attaining GM title

1

Viswanathan Anand

1988

2

Dibyendu Barua

1991

3

Pravin Thipsay

1997

4

Abhijit Kunte

2000

5

K Sasikiran

2000

6

Pentala Harikrishna

2001

7

Koneru Humpy

2002

8

Surya Sekhar Ganguly

2003

9

Sandipan Chanda

2003

10

RB Ramesh

2004

11

Tejas Bakre

2004

12

P Magesh Chandran

2006

13

Deepan Chakravarthy

2006

14

Neelotpal Das

2006

15

Parimarjan Negi

2006

16

GN Gopal

2007

17

Abhijeet Gupta

2008

18

S Arun Prasad

2008

19

S Kidambi

2009

20

RR Laxman

2009

21

Sriram Jha

2010

22

Deep Sengupta

2010

23

B Adhiban

2010

24

SP Sethuraman

2011

25

Harika Dronavalli

2011

26

Lalit Babu

2012

27

Vaibhav Suri

2012

28

MR Venkatesh

2012

29

Sahaj Grover

2012

30

Vidit Gujarathi

2013

31

Shyam Sundar

2013

32

Akshyaraj Kore

2013

33

Vishnu Prasanna

2013

34

Debashis Das

2013

35

Saptarshi Chowdhury

2013

36

Ankit Rajpara

2014

37

Aravindh Chitambaram

2015

38

Karthikeyan Murali

2015

39

Ashwin Jayaram

2015

40

Swapnil Dhopade

2015

41

SL Narayanan

2015

42

Shardul Gagare

2016

43

Diptayan Ghosh

2016

44

Priyadarshan K

2016

45

Aryan Chopra

2017

46

Srinath Narayanan

2017

47

Himanshu Sharma

2017

48

Anurag Mhamal

2017

49

Abhimanyu Puranik

2017

50

Thejkumar MS

2017

51

Saptarshi Roy

2018

52

R Praggnanandhaa

2018

53

Nihal Sarin

2018

54

Erigaisi Arjun

2018

55

Karthik Venkataraman

2018

56

Harsha Bharathakoti

2018

57

P Karthikeyan

2018

58

Stany GA

2018

59

Vikash NR

2019

60

D Gukesh

2019

61

P Iniyan

2019

62

Swayams Mishra

2019

63

Girish Koushik

2019

64

Prithu Gupta

2019

65

Raunak Sadhwani

2019

66

G Akash

2020

67

Leon Mendonca

2021

68

Arjun Kalyan

2021

69

Harshit Raja

2021

70

Raja Rithvik

2021

71

Sankalp Gupta

2021

72

Mitrabha Guha

2021


Chess Indian Chess Viswanathan Anand Vidit Gujrathi 
