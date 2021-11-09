Mitrabha Guha becomes India's 72nd chess Grandmaster

Another feather in his cap and one more Grandmaster to India's long running tryst with international chess. Mitrabha Guha has become the 72nd Indian Grandmaster after scoring his final norm at a tournament currently taking place in Novi Sad.

BREAKING News: Mitrabha Guha becomes India's 72nd Grandmaster



13-days after scoring his second GM-norm, the Kolkata lad scored his final norm&crossed 2500 in GM Third Saturday Mix 220 at Novi Sad. Since 2018 the boy is working on his own



Congratulations to Mitrabha & his family pic.twitter.com/454MVHS70O — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 9, 2021

He crossed 2500 just 13 days after scoring his second Grandmaster norm. The youngster secured his Fide Master rating back in 2009 and then went on to claim the International Master norm in 2019. He currently has a world rank of 770 and is only 20 years old.

Another distinct record is that he beat Magnus Carlsen twice just earlier this year in a casual game of Online Chess. It was two quick games in which Mitrabha managed to beat Carlsen to which the World Chess champion replied saying ' Good Game'. Regardless of this result, Mitrabha is on course to be a world champion in the coming years given that he has already achieved so much in such little time.