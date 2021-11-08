Sankalp Gupta becomes India's 71st Chess Grandmaster

The 18-year-old chess star from Nagpur, Sankalp Gupta, attained his third and final Grand Master (GM) norm on Sunday to be crowned India's 71st GM. With this achievement, Gupta also becomes only the second GM after Raunak Sadhwani from the city of Nagpur.



Sankalp Gupta has been competing in various tournaments in Serbia since the last month. He achieved his first GM norm in a round-robin tournament on 22nd October. He soon followed it up with his second norm on October 30th in a different tournament.

Been a great weekend for Indian chess again ! Congrats to our new entrant … Now how long till we get to our 100 th GM?? https://t.co/qj4j0kLpH2 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 8, 2021





Sankalp started playing his next tournament on the very next day, but lost in the second round. Though things looked bleak, the youngster managed to win three matches in a row and drew the other three to push his live international rating to 2504.1 and earn the Grand Master title in just 24 days.

This golden run of form for Sankalp Gupta makes him the fastest Indian to achieve all three GM norms.



