From Mary Kom to Lovlina Borgohain - India's boxing legacy lives on

The emotions are riding high as nearly an exact week later, India has a reason to beam proudly again as Assam's Lovlina Borgohain went ahead and secured one more medal for the nation at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, taking the tally to 2. Becoming the second Indian female pugilist after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal, the 23-year-old Lovlina scripted history after winning most ceremoniously against her most feared opponent, former World Champion, Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen.

Participating in the Women's welterweight category (64kg - 69kg), Lovlina tamed the formidable Chen in their quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics and essayed a magnificent victory, 4-1 to sail into the semi-finals of the event. Slated to cross roads with the reigning World Champion now, Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, Lovlina will be heading into the ring, in desperate hopes of upgrading her medal colour from the brown she has already been promised.

LOVLINA IS GETTING A MEDAL!!!



Lovlina Borgohain beats Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal bout to secure herself a medal!

In India, there have been only 2 medals won in boxing previously at the Olympics and both have been bronze. While Vijender Singh brought a bronze from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, it was 6-time World Champion Mary Kom who became the first Manipuri pugilist to claim this honour as she won a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, which was her debut appearance at the quadrennial Games.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the North East women have become the reason for India to smile as Assam's Lovlina Borgohain becomes the second person to assure the country of a medal after Manipur's Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

From Mary to Lovlina - the legacy continues



As soon as the 38-year-old Mary Kom, played her final bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 6 of the Games and went down fighting to the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Ingrit Valencia and caused a tide of emotions to surge, Lovlina Borgohain, from neighbouring Assam, ensured that we have reason to shed tears of joy as she took over the baton from Kom at the Olympics.

Continuing the rich and glistening legacy India has etched in boxing, the Golaghat resident, Lovlina, at just 23, has done what it takes to cement India on the boxing map further and is following in the footsteps of the legendary Mary Kom.

#LovlinaBorgohain was FOUR years old when #MaryKom won her 1st World Championships medal in 2001.



Ahead of #Tokyo2020, the two boxers trained together in Pune.



Now, Lovlina has become the 2nd Indian woman after Mary to win an Olympics medal in #boxing.