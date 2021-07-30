BREAKING! Boxer Lovlina Borgohain becomes India's second medal winner at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Burgohain punched her way into the semi-final of the Women's Welterweight event in Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Burgohain defeated Chen-Nien Chin (Chinese Taipei)

Lovlina Burgohain defeated Nadine Apetz (Germany) in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals. While Chen Nien-Chin had got past Angela Carini (Italy) in a split decision as well.

Lovlina Burgohain started the bout on a positive note but failed to land any clean punches in the first round. The Taiwanese Boxer was quick on the move and had better footwork than Lovlina but the girl from Assam managed to stay defensively resolute. The first round was rather close with rarely any clean punches from either side and Lovlina took the first round by a 3-2 split decision.

Nien-Chin upped the ante in the second round and tried to be quick on the move. The Taiwanese was holding the Assamese girl a lot and dominated Lovlina in the first minute. Nien-Chin let go of her defensive position and was completely focused on getting on the punches on Burgohain, allowing her to counter punch and get some decent punches. Both the boxers were holding on to each other a lot too much and Nien-Chin landed some clean punches in the final few moments. However, Burgohain took the second round with a unanimous decision due to her better defensive stance. (5-0).

Lovlina Burgohain also took away the third round due to her excellent defensive stance in the third round and won the third round as well with a 4-1 split decision.

Final Scores



Round 1



Lovlina Burgohain (IND) - 10 9 9 10 10

Chen Nien-Chin (TPE) - 9 10 10 9 9

Round 2



Lovlina Burgohain (IND) - 10 10 10 10 10

Chen Nien-Chin (TPE) - 9 9 9 9 9

Round 3



Lovlina Burgohain (IND) - 10 10 10 10 10

Chen Nien-Chin (TPE) - 9 9 9 9 9