Northeastern Women leads Indian charge at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been a tough one for India. Apart from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver on the opening day of the Games, nothing really went in favour of the Indian athletes.



They were either drawn against the top seeds or failed to handle the infamous Olympic pressure and crumbled. While shooting has been a complete disaster, boxing was not anything great either until recently.

All of this seems to have changed, with the country's ace woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain, stormed into the semifinal of the welterweight division and assured India of their second medal at the Tokyo Games.

While the colour of the medal is yet not known, it does not really matter to the Indians at this moment. All they needed was this medal drought to end, and Lovlina Borgohain has delivered just that.

In essence, India has won two medals so far at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and there is a lot common between both the podium finishes.

First things first, both the medals for India has been won by women – Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. Talk about women power!

Also, let me just remind you that India's only two medals in the disappointing campaign at Rio de Janeiro five years back, too, came from women.

Besides, what stands out between Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain is the fact that both hail from the same region of India – the Northeast.

While the northeastern states continue to be one of the most politically ignored and racially discriminated states by fellow Indian citizens, they have surely etched their names in the Indian sporting history for time to come.

After Mirabai Chanu had to settle for a silver in weightlifting, all we can hope for is that Lovlina Borgohain betters the colour of her medal when she takes to the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo against Turkey's Surmeneli Busenaz on 4th August 2021 in the semifinal bout.