Basketball
2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers: All you need to know, India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming
A total of six Asian teams, including India, will be competing in this month's Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in the Philippines.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers (Window 1&2) is set to begin on February 24, 2022, in Manila, Philippines. The Indian Sr. Men's Basketball Team will be in action and competing against other Asian teams, for a spot in the next year's World Cup. All the matches will be played at Manila's Quezon, Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Qualifiers.
Groups
Group A
New Zealand, Philippines, Korea and India
Group B
China, Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei
Group C
Lebanon, Saudi Arabi, Jordan and Indonesia
Group D
Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria and Bahrain
Two teams from each group will qualify for Round 2 of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.
Group A Schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time
|
February 24
|
New Zealand vs India
|
12.30pm IST
|
February 24
|
Korea vs Philippines
|
3.30pm IST
|
February 25
|
New Zealand vs Korea
|
12.30pm IST
|
February 25
|
India vs Philippines
|
3.30pm IST
|
February 27
|
India vs Korea
|
2.00pm IST
|
February 27
|
New Zealand vs Philippines
|
4.30pm IST
|
February 28
|
India vs New Zealand
|
12.30pm IST
|
February 28
|
Philippines vs Korea
|
3.30pm IST
|
June 30
|
Korea vs New Zealand
|
Not decided
|
June 30
|
Philippines vs India
|
Not decided
|
July 3
|
Philippines vs New Zealand
|
Not decided
|
July 3
|
Korea vs India
|
Not decided
India Sr. Men's Basketball Squad
Veselin Matic is the head coach of the Indian team.
|
S.No
|
Name of Player
|
State
|
1.
|
Muin Bek Hafeez
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2.
|
M Arvind Kumar
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3.
|
Aravind Annadurai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4.
|
Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain)
|
ONGC
|
5.
|
Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon
|
Chandigarh
|
6.
|
Manoj BM
|
Karnataka
|
7.
|
Pranav Prince
|
Kerala
|
8.
|
Rajeev Kumar
|
Services
|
9.
|
Prashant Singh Rawat
|
Uttarakhand
|
10.
|
Princepal Singh
|
Punjab
|
11.
|
Amritpal Singh
|
Punjab
|
12.
|
Palpreet Singh Brar
|
Indian Railways
Where to Watch
All the games will be live-streamed on the official FIBA website (courtside1891.basketball) with a subscription.