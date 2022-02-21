2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers: All you need to know, India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers (Window 1&2) is set to begin on February 24, 2022, in Manila, Philippines. The Indian Sr. Men's Basketball Team will be in action and competing against other Asian teams, for a spot in the next year's World Cup. All the matches will be played at Manila's Quezon, Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After sitting out the first window, these 6⃣ Asian countries commence their #FIBAWC campaign this month 🌏🔜🏀



Who are you most looking forward to seeing in action? 👇#WinForAll pic.twitter.com/JoEq0nMipo — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) February 1, 2022

Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Qualifiers.



Groups Group A New Zealand, Philippines, Korea and India Group B China, Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei Group C Lebanon, Saudi Arabi, Jordan and Indonesia Group D Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria and Bahrain

Two teams from each group will qualify for Round 2 of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Group A Schedule Date Match Time February 24 New Zealand vs India 12.30pm IST February 24 Korea vs Philippines 3.30pm IST February 25 New Zealand vs Korea 12.30pm IST February 25 India vs Philippines 3.30pm IST February 27 India vs Korea 2.00pm IST February 27 New Zealand vs Philippines 4.30pm IST February 28 India vs New Zealand 12.30pm IST February 28 Philippines vs Korea 3.30pm IST June 30 Korea vs New Zealand Not decided June 30 Philippines vs India Not decided July 3 Philippines vs New Zealand Not decided July 3 Korea vs India Not decided

India Sr. Men's Basketball Squad Veselin Matic is the head coach of the Indian team. S.No Name of Player State 1. Muin Bek Hafeez Tamil Nadu 2. M Arvind Kumar Tamil Nadu 3. Aravind Annadurai Tamil Nadu 4. Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain) ONGC 5. Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon Chandigarh 6. Manoj BM Karnataka 7. Pranav Prince Kerala 8. Rajeev Kumar Services 9. Prashant Singh Rawat Uttarakhand 10. Princepal Singh Punjab 11. Amritpal Singh Punjab 12. Palpreet Singh Brar Indian Railways

