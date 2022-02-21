Log In
2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers: All you need to know, India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming

A total of six Asian teams, including India, will be competing in this month's Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in the Philippines.

India Sr. Mens Basketball team leaving for 2023 Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in the Philippines (Source: Indian Basketball/Twitter)
By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-21T18:00:52+05:30

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers (Window 1&2) is set to begin on February 24, 2022, in Manila, Philippines. The Indian Sr. Men's Basketball Team will be in action and competing against other Asian teams, for a spot in the next year's World Cup. All the matches will be played at Manila's Quezon, Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Qualifiers.

Groups

Group A

New Zealand, Philippines, Korea and India

Group B

China, Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei

Group C

Lebanon, Saudi Arabi, Jordan and Indonesia

Group D

Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria and Bahrain

Two teams from each group will qualify for Round 2 of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Group A Schedule

Date

Match

Time

February 24

New Zealand vs India

12.30pm IST

February 24

Korea vs Philippines

3.30pm IST

February 25

New Zealand vs Korea

12.30pm IST

February 25

India vs Philippines

3.30pm IST

February 27

India vs Korea

2.00pm IST

February 27

New Zealand vs Philippines

4.30pm IST

February 28

India vs New Zealand

12.30pm IST

February 28

Philippines vs Korea

3.30pm IST

June 30

Korea vs New Zealand

Not decided

June 30

Philippines vs India

Not decided

July 3

Philippines vs New Zealand

Not decided

July 3

Korea vs India

Not decided


India Sr. Men's Basketball Squad

Veselin Matic is the head coach of the Indian team.

S.No

Name of Player

State

1.

Muin Bek Hafeez

Tamil Nadu

2.

M Arvind Kumar

Tamil Nadu

3.

Aravind Annadurai

Tamil Nadu

4.

Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain)

ONGC

5.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon

Chandigarh

6.

Manoj BM

Karnataka

7.

Pranav Prince

Kerala

8.

Rajeev Kumar

Services

9.

Prashant Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand

10.

Princepal Singh

Punjab

11.

Amritpal Singh

Punjab

12.

Palpreet Singh Brar

Indian Railways


Where to Watch

All the games will be live-streamed on the official FIBA website (courtside1891.basketball) with a subscription.

Basketball Basketball Federation of India 
