WATCH: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh plays in a NBA All-Star game

The Bollywood superstar actor Ranveer Singh played in a National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star game on Friday. The 36-year-old ended with 2 rebounds and 3 turnovers in the seven minutes he was present on the court.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity match is an annual event where some of the top celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports come together to fight it out on the basketball court. Ranveer Singh was seen playing this time around alongside the likes of Tiffany Hadish, Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo.

