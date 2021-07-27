Top
Badminton

Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 4, July 27 — Can Satwik/Chirag beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy? — Updates, score, results, blog

Despite minor injuries, will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty be able to overcome Ben Lane/Sean Vendy challenge in their final group stage match?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Tokyo Olympics
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-27T08:49:16+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

After displaying a spirited performance in their first match against World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair at the Tokyo Olympics, World No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received a whacking from The Minions in a straight-games affair. Now, the young Indian pair are all set to contest their final Group A play stage match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as they will take on the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, who are ranked at World No. 18 currently.

This encounter will be most important for Satwik-Chirag as they must notch a victory here to stay in the top 2 position of their Group and thereby, sail into the knockout stages of the quadrennial Games in their debut outing itself.

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

