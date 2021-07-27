Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 4, July 27 — Can Satwik/Chirag beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy? — Updates, score, results, blog
Despite minor injuries, will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty be able to overcome Ben Lane/Sean Vendy challenge in their final group stage match?
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
After displaying a spirited performance in their first match against World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair at the Tokyo Olympics, World No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received a whacking from The Minions in a straight-games affair. Now, the young Indian pair are all set to contest their final Group A play stage match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as they will take on the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, who are ranked at World No. 18 currently.
This encounter will be most important for Satwik-Chirag as they must notch a victory here to stay in the top 2 position of their Group and thereby, sail into the knockout stages of the quadrennial Games in their debut outing itself.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 3:08 AM GMT
Did you know?
Satwik-Chirag have only met the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy once in their career so far.
On that occasion, the British had the last word. Time for a change, today?
- 27 July 2021 3:04 AM GMT
This is the FINAL Group Stage clash for Satwik-Chirag
It's extremely important for the World No. 10 Indian pair to succeed today so that they can earn a ticket to the quarter-finals by staying in the top half of the Group A!
- 27 July 2021 2:53 AM GMT
It's time for Satwik-Chirag to resurge!
Good morning and welcome to another exciting day of badminton, here at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza where the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action against World No. 18 British duo - Ben Lane/Sean Vendy!!