After displaying a spirited performance in their first match against World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair at the Tokyo Olympics, World No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received a whacking from The Minions in a straight-games affair. Now, the young Indian pair are all set to contest their final Group A play stage match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza as they will take on the British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, who are ranked at World No. 18 currently.



This encounter will be most important for Satwik-Chirag as they must notch a victory here to stay in the top 2 position of their Group and thereby, sail into the knockout stages of the quadrennial Games in their debut outing itself.



