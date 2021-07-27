Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 4, July 27 - Mixed 10m Pistol Shooters eye a medal - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
The Mixed Pistol pair of Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Deswal in action. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Day 4 of Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Deswal will be in action from 5:30 am IST onwards at the Asaka Shooting Range.
They will be followed by the Mixed 10m Air Rifle pairs of Divyansh Panwar-Elavenil Valarivan and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar at 9:45 am IST.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 12:22 AM GMT
A string of 9s for Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker has shot five consecutive 9s right now. Nothing to worry as of now, but this might get ugly if she continues to spiral down.
- 27 July 2021 12:20 AM GMT
Perfect 100 for Saurabh Chaudhary
A perfect 100 for Saurabh Chaudhary in his second series. This is the second time in the Tokyo Olympics that the 19-year-old has hit a perfect 100!
- 27 July 2021 12:18 AM GMT
Verma-Deswal are 15th now
The inconsistency is hurting Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal badly. While the latter seems to have found her zone, Verma continues to struggle.
- 27 July 2021 12:16 AM GMT
Saurabh in his elements
Saurabh Chaudhary already seems to be at his brutal best, hitting the 10s twelve consecutive times!
- 27 July 2021 12:15 AM GMT
Contrasting fortunes for the Indians
While the pair of Verma-Deswal are struggling to hit the straps, the pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker has jumped into number 1 in the standings!
- 27 July 2021 12:13 AM GMT
The struggle continues for Verma-Deswal
The struggles continue for Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal, who are yet to get into their zone. This might turn from bad to worse very soon for them. They are currently 19th and HAVE TO GET THEIR ACT TOGETHER.
- 27 July 2021 12:11 AM GMT
98 in first series for Saurabh
What a start this by Saurabh Chaudhary! The youngster has shot 98 out of a possible 100 in his first series.
- 27 July 2021 12:09 AM GMT
Saurabh-Manu move up to number 2
Saurabh Chaudhary is blitzing out his shots, while Manu Bhaker is taking her time at the Asaka Shooting Range. The duo has quickly moved up to number 2 in the standings.
- 27 July 2021 12:09 AM GMT
- 27 July 2021 12:07 AM GMT
Not looking promising for Verma-Deswal
Abhishek Verma has shot a below-par 7 in his 3rd shot, and this might hurt the pair very badly. Certainly not the start India were expecting from him.