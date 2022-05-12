Badminton
Thomas & Uber Cup Quarterfinals LIVE: Indian women's team vs Thailand - Updates, Scores, Blog, Results
It's a packed day of badminton action with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen leading the charge for India in the Thomas and Uber Cup quarter-finals. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Thailand.
It's a big day for Indian badminton fans as PV Sindhu & Co. will be going up against a formidable Thailand side in the quarter-finals of the Uber Cup.
In the men's half, World No. 9 Lakshya Sen will have to lead the charge against Malaysia in the Thomas Cup.
Both sides haven't been to the semi-finals since 1979 (Thomas Cup) and 2016 (Uber Cup) and therefore will have a lot at stake here.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 12 May 2022 7:00 AM GMT
First up, we will have PV Sindhu take on Ratchanok Intanon!
PV Sindhu will be taking on veteran Ratchanok Intanon and it's set to be fireworks.
Intanon has the edge over Sindhu and has won on 7 occasions so far.
- 12 May 2022 6:41 AM GMT
We are ready to roll with a packed day ahead of badminton action!
Welcome to the knockouts as the Indian women's team led by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be the first to take charge of proceedings here.
They are slated to go up against a formidable Thailand side with the likes of veteran Ratchanok Intanon and the up and coming Pornpawee Chochuwong to boast of.
The women's team did not win a single match in their final group stage tie against Korea yesterday - it will be tough but let's hope for the best!