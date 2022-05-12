Thomas & Uber Cup Quarterfinals LIVE: Indian women's team vs Thailand - Updates, Scores, Blog, Results

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Thailand.

It's a big day for Indian badminton fans as PV Sindhu & Co. will be going up against a formidable Thailand side in the quarter-finals of the Uber Cup.

In the men's half, World No. 9 Lakshya Sen will have to lead the charge against Malaysia in the Thomas Cup.

Both sides haven't been to the semi-finals since 1979 (Thomas Cup) and 2016 (Uber Cup) and therefore will have a lot at stake here.

Follow all badminton updates live: