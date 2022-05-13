CWG Begin In
Badminton

Thomas Cup Semi-finals LIVE: India takes on Denmark — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Fireworks are set to fly as Lakshya Sen and Co. lead the charge against Viktor Axelsen and his men in the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup 2022 semi-final tie. Follow LIVE.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty  (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-13T18:27:02+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand!

After a surreal quarter-final showdown against Malaysia where India scripted a historic win and confirmed a bronze medal thanks to the dominant display by Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, another thrilling semi-final awaits as India will take on Denmark.

In a classic match-up that is promised to be sen-sational with Viktor Axelsen and Co. ready to give Lakshya Sen and Co. a stiff fight, the fireworks will be guaranteed as both teams remain on the quest for gold.

Follow all badminton updates live here:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
