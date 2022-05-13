Badminton
Thomas Cup Semi-finals LIVE: India takes on Denmark — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
Fireworks are set to fly as Lakshya Sen and Co. lead the charge against Viktor Axelsen and his men in the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup 2022 semi-final tie. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand!
After a surreal quarter-final showdown against Malaysia where India scripted a historic win and confirmed a bronze medal thanks to the dominant display by Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, another thrilling semi-final awaits as India will take on Denmark.
In a classic match-up that is promised to be sen-sational with Viktor Axelsen and Co. ready to give Lakshya Sen and Co. a stiff fight, the fireworks will be guaranteed as both teams remain on the quest for gold.
Follow all badminton updates live here:
Live Updates
- 13 May 2022 12:57 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag keep their nose ahead at 17-15
Quite the dramatic Game 2 this is with the Danes also being relentless here.
Satwik-Chirag are playing better though and have the slight edge!
Come on, India!
- 13 May 2022 12:51 PM GMT
The Danes level up now at 12 ALL
Some really solid shots from the frontcourt by Chirag Shetty but the Danes also attack here
- 13 May 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Wonderful comeback from Satwik-Chirag as they lead 11-9 in Game 2!
Satwik-Chirag come back from behind here and take the lead at 11-9 in Game 2.
Solid badminton from both the Indians here!
- 13 May 2022 12:47 PM GMT
And we are at 9 ALL! Boys have levelled up!
Kim Astrup looks at Satwik's serve as he slips and falls. India levels up at 9 ALL!
- 13 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag force errors now!
Chirag's flick serve proves effective here as Satwik-Chirag stay hot on the chase in Game 2 at 9-5
- 13 May 2022 12:42 PM GMT
A glaring 8-2 lead to the Danes
Into Game 2, the Danes are attacking more and have a lead.
Satwik-Chirag need to find answers soon
- 13 May 2022 12:41 PM GMT
Into Game 2, it's another slow start for Satwik-Chirag as the Danes lead 5-2
There is a momentum shift for the Danes here as they are playing neater now. Satwik-Chirag have to play catch-up once more!
- 13 May 2022 12:37 PM GMT
Kim Astrup tumbles on one side as Satwik-Chirag win the first game!!
Satwik-Chirag get the first game in style at 21-18!! What a show, boys!
Kim Astrup, recovering from a hamstring injury meanwhile tumbles and falls.
- 13 May 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag find the momentum and lead at 19-16
Satwik-Chirag have come up from behind how! Powerful smashes from both seem to dictate this game now as the atmosphere in the stadium is really pumped up