Thomas Cup Semi-finals LIVE: India takes on Denmark — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand!

After a surreal quarter-final showdown against Malaysia where India scripted a historic win and confirmed a bronze medal thanks to the dominant display by Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, another thrilling semi-final awaits as India will take on Denmark.

In a classic match-up that is promised to be sen-sational with Viktor Axelsen and Co. ready to give Lakshya Sen and Co. a stiff fight, the fireworks will be guaranteed as both teams remain on the quest for gold.

Follow all badminton updates live here: