WATCH: India's winning moment at Thomas Cup as HS Prannoy confirms country's first-ever medal

The Indian men's badminton team created history at the ongoing Thomas Cup 2022 as they ensured the country of their first-ever medal in 73-year-old history of badminton men's team championships.

The Indian team comprising of Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Vishnuvardhan, Krishna Prasad and HS Prannoy defeated Malaysia 3-2 to force their way into the semifinals of the Thomas Cup. This is the first time India have made it to the semifinals since 1979.

India has previously reached the semifinals in Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955 and 1979. But back then the semifinalists were not awarded any medals, thus making this India's first medal in men's team events history.

While India started off slowly with the young Lakshya Sen falling to a 21-23, 9-21 defeat to Lee Zii Jia, they soon hit back with Satwik-Chirag and Kidambi Srikanth winning their respective matches. Malaysia equalised tie at 2-2 winning the second men's doubles against Vishnu-Krishna as the onus to take India to the historic medal fell on the shoulders of HS Prannoy.

With the eyes of the entire nation firmly on him, Prannoy did not show any nerves. Instead, the 29-year-old just breezed past Leon Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8 in just 39 minutes to etch his name in the history books.

After 43 years we march to script history at Thomas Cup 2022!! pic.twitter.com/xKQWCacpzJ — Vithi Joat (@JoatVj) May 12, 2022

Earlier, Prannoy had tweeted about the lack of Indian support while Satwik-Chirag was playing. But nothing mattered in the end, did it Prannoy?

Wish we had some supporters in Thailand 😒



Full stadium is filled with Malaysian supporters 😕



Looks like we are playing in Malaysia!! #ThomasCup2022 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 12, 2022







