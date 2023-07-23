Satwik-Chirag outwits world no.1 Alfian-Ardianto to win Korea Open; rises as India's biggest Olympic medal hope

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty do not fear anyone- neither Chinese nor Koreans nor Japanese.

"We do not fear anybody; they might be thinking, 'Oh, we are playing Satwik-Chirag". It is not even a fortnight that India's greatest doubles duo made this statement, boasting a never-seen-before confidence in their game.

On Sunday, playing their second successive BWF World Tour final in a month, Satwik and Chirag walked the talk by displaying tremendous fighting spirit against world no. 1 Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the Korea Open men's doubles final. For the world no. 3 Indian pair, it was their third World Tour title of the year.

Cool and calm fighters

Satwik-Chirag did not have the best start, however. They trailed for the entire opening game as Alfian and Ardianto gained control of the proceedings and troubled the Indians with measured body flicks and smashes. The Indonesians would take the first game lead, winning 21-17.

Six successive points would help the Indian pair reduce their margin of loss, though. And the second and third games would bear witness to the fighting spirit of Satwik and Chirag that they have shown at the fag end of the opening game.

Follow highlights of Korea Open 2023 men's doubles final

With their coach, Pullela Gopichand, helming the hot seat at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu, South Korea, Satwik and Chirag maintained their lead from the onset of the second game, with their smashes landing frequently in the Indonesians' mid-court. Add to that, Alfian and Ardianto's unforced errors.

What was deemed their strength in the first game turned out to be their biggest enemy in the second game and the decider. In the opener, Alfian and Ardianto pushed the Indians to the mid-court, not allowing them to gain control at the net. But in the following games, some flat exchanges by Satwik-Chirag forced them to hit the net often. As a result, the Indians took an 11-8 lead at the second-game interval.

Satwik-Chirag did not let their control slip, keeping their command over the rallies intact, even though misjudgement has cost them a couple of points in between. But they showed no sign of feeling the pressure, with a soft flick from Satwik finding Alfian wanting.

When it comes to using power smashes, Satwik and Chirag have remained their own best competitors. They rapidly charged Alfian and Ardianto, who looked clueless to the Indians' sage use of smashes. The only difference between Satwik and Chirag's smashes is that the one hit by Satwik came from high tosses, as Chirag deployed more of a flat crosscourt strike that often saw the Indonesian shuttlers failing to control and hitting the shuttle out of play, letting the Indians draw some easy points.

The firm grip that Satwik-Chirag put on a show in time enabled them to level the match at 21-13 on the second game point.

Satwik-Chirag don't fear anybody. They walk the talk today in the #KoreaOpen2023 final, beating Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a three-setter. 3rd World Tour title for Satwik-Chirag in 2023. #SatwiksairajRankireddy #ChiragShetty #badminton — Sudipta Biswas (@SudptaBiswas) July 23, 2023

In the decider, as they came harder on their opponents, Alfian and Ardianto's defence opened up. With Satwik and Chirag shuffling their places rapidly, manifesting their imperishable camaraderie developed over time, not allowing the Indonesians to measure their positions, they surged swiftly in the game, taking an 11-8 at the interval.



The Indonesians tried to fight back, but Satwik and Chirag's improved defence, free-flowing rallies, intent to not buckle down under pressure, and fast attacks helped them prevail 21-14 in the match. It was their third successive win over Alfian and Ardianto.

With this title, Satwik-Chirag achieved another first for India, becoming the first Indian pair to win the Korea Open title.

"Go back, rest and progress again"

This win also demonstrated their rapid surge in world badminton. After winning two World Tour titles in 2022 and a bronze medal at the World Championships, Satwik and Chirag have already won three titles in 2023, the biggest of them being the Indonesia Open Super 1000, which they won last month.



That the duo are meant for greater things, as envisaged by Mathias Boe and their former coach Tan Kim Her, is now widely evident. And they continue to get better in their game at the right time, right in the middle of the Road to Paris qualification cycle.

🇮🇳's 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐨 ☝️



The Dazzling Duo Satwik-Chirag claimed the 🔝 spot in the #KoreaOpen2023 by defeating the 🇮🇩 duo🔥



This is their 3️⃣rd #BWFWorldTour Super 500 title 🥳 and the #TOPScheme Athletes are now 1⃣st 🇮🇳 pair to win #KoreaOpen 🏆



They never fail to… pic.twitter.com/2Tui1KUEgB — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2023

On their way to winning the Korea Open title, Satwik-Chirag won four matches in straight games and defeated world no.2 Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang and now world no.1 Alfian-Ardianto to remain unbeaten for ten successive matches - a trend that they started at the Indonesia Open. Now, back-to-back titles in a month not only boost their confidence further but also improve their ranking, making them the new world no. 2 in men's doubles.

Even though they have won six World Tour titles now - five of them came in the last two years alone - Satwik and Chirag have no scope to be complacent. After the success in South Korea, Satwik says, "We played amazing badminton. We want to continue with the same momentium. We have a tournament again (Japan Open), next week. We go back, rest and progress again."

WATCH: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ‘smashes’ world record for fastest on-field badminton shot

"Extremely happy that we could get the second title after the Indonesia Open," says Chirag, adding, "This is just a stepping stone; there are bigger things to be achieved."



Satwik and Chirag have their eyes set on attaining complete control over the World Tour before culminating with an Olympic medal, possibly gold, in Paris in 2024.