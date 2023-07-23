Badminton
Korea Open Final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag fights back to win 3rd title in 2023- Scores, Results, Updates
World number 3 pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face top-seeded and world number 1 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto in the finals of Korea Open 2023.
This will be the fifth meeting of the two pairs with both of them winning twice.
Can the Indian pair make it 3-2 and win another BWF World Tour title?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 23 July 2023 7:42 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag beats Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto to win Korea Open
What a fightback from Satwik-Chirag! Ardianto's service hit the net and Satwik-Chirag wins the Korea Open men's doubles title, their second in a row on the BWF World Tour, and third in 2023. They mark the victory with a Gangnam-style dance.
The Indians win 17-21, 21-13, 21-14.
- 23 July 2023 7:39 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag leads 20-14
Ardianto and Aflain find the net twice in a row. The Indians are now on a match-point opportunity.
- 23 July 2023 7:36 AM GMT
Game 3: Another rally, another point for Satwik-Chirag
Satwik-Chirag is now winning rallies. Indonesians are looking out of sorts. the Indians now lead by six points in the third game. Smash followed by a crosscourt flat shot, the Indians are winning points quickly.
- 23 July 2023 7:34 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag extends lead to 15-11
Aflain-Ardianto is now finding the net frequently. Satwik-Chirag takes a 12-9 lead. It follows a rally that the Indonesians win, but Satwik-Chirag continues to rise in the game. A smash from Satwik is so powerful that it crosses the net and lands in the Indonesians' court. Again, the Indonesians hit the net.
Game three is poised for a thrilling finish at 14-11 in the Indians' favour.
- 23 July 2023 7:29 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag takes 11-8 mid-game lead
Good aggression by the Indians. Flick serve sees Alfian sending Chirag's return outside. Satwik-Chirag leads 9-7. Alfian-Ardianto is not holding back though. They make it 8-9.
Satwik-Chirag takes the lead at the mid-game interval for the second time in the match. Again, Alfian sends the shuttle out of play. The Indians take an 11-8 lead.
- 23 July 2023 7:24 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag wins four points in a row
Four points in a row for the Indians. It is 7-3 in the Indians' favour.
- 23 July 2023 7:23 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag maintains lead
Alfian-Ardianto takes a couple of points but the Indians manage to maintain the lead at 5-2 with Ardianto hitting the hit for the last one.
- 23 July 2023 7:21 AM GMT
Game 3: Satwik-Chirag draws two points
The deciding game begins. Alfian hits the net, and Satwik-Chirag takes two quick points.
- 23 July 2023 7:19 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag wins Game 2 convincingly
Satwik-Chirag is back in the final; a flat jump smash from Chirag lands in the Indonesian court. The Indians win the game 21-13.
- 23 July 2023 7:16 AM GMT
Game point for Satwik-Chirag
Eight points lead for Satwik-Chirag. A smash from Chirag, a perfect return from Satwik and then a misjudgement from Ardianto give the Indians five points in a row.