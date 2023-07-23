Korea Open Final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag fights back to win 3rd title in 2023- Scores, Results, Updates

World number 3 pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face top-seeded and world number 1 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto in the finals of Korea Open 2023.

This will be the fifth meeting of the two pairs with both of them winning twice.

Can the Indian pair make it 3-2 and win another BWF World Tour title?

Stay tuned for updates.