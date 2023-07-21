WATCH: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ‘smashes’ world record for fastest on-field badminton shot

It seems that world records cannot seem to evade Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy this week.

In their victory at the 2023 Korean Open over the former World No. 1 Japanese pair of Taku Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, Satwik unleashed a smash at the speed of 500kph (310 mph).

He consequently broke the world record for the fastest on-field hit in badminton history. The record previously belonged to Satwik’s fellow countryman and World No.12 Lakshya Sen, who recently delivered a smash at 420 kph during the men’s singles final of the 2023 Canadian Open.

500 kph smash from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 🇮🇳🤯😱#KoreaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/71MkJeE4M4 — Anwar Forger ⚔️ (@anwaqroslan) July 21, 2023

This new record comes mere days after Satwik shattered a decade-long standing Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton hit ever recorded with a smash at an unbelievable speed of 565 km/h (about 351 mph).



The Guinness World Record was conducted in a controlled environment at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty are now through to the Korea Open men's doubles semi-finals after their comfortable 21-14, 21-17 victory over Taku Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.