Korea Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Lakshya loses, Malvika, Sindhu, Srikanth eye quarters — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the pre-quarterfinals day of the Korea Open 2022!
Indian shuttlers have made a good start to the BWF Super 500 tournament in Suncheon with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, and youngster Malvika Bansod registering some notable first-round victories.
To begin the day, a major upset has already taken place with Lakshya Sen losing in straight sets, 22-20, 21-9 to Indonesian World No. 24 player Shesar Hiren Rhustavito quite surprisingly.
Follow all updates live:
- 7 April 2022 4:29 AM GMT
Malvika offers a good fight in Game 2 but it is Chochuwong who wins!
Malvika Bansod showed spirit in the second game but it was too late already and Pornpawee Chochuwong remains steadfast and wins the match in 39 minutes, 21-9, 21-14 to progress to the quarters.
So far, it hasn't been a good day for the Indian contingent with three back-to-back losses.
- 7 April 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Chochuwong has a huge 7-point lead!
Malvika is trying to step up now but it might be too late for it, some good shot placements from her now!
- 7 April 2022 4:10 AM GMT
Chochuwong leaves no room for error in Game 2!
Malvika Bansod is failing to threaten Chochuwong here who is deftly placing her shots and smashing away to lead 10-3 in the second game. Things don't look great for the Indian shuttler today.
- 7 April 2022 4:00 AM GMT
Net errors keep coming from Malvika Bansod as she finds it difficult to navigate here
Malvika Bansod fails to put back any real pressure on Chochuwong here who seems to have gotten off on a good roll and wins the first game, 21-8, rather comfortably.
- 7 April 2022 3:53 AM GMT
Malvika Bansod is yet to fully settle in as Chochuwong makes light work!
Chochuwong hastens matters up here and leads 11-4 while Malvika seems to be still finding her way with angles.
- 7 April 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Good short-length rallies to begin this clash!
Chochuwong, the sixth seed at the tournament makes an early headway at 6-2 in this match but Malvika is only getting started and is warming up!
Let's go!
- 7 April 2022 3:44 AM GMT
Next up we have an interesting clash as Malvika Bansod takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong!
Malvika Bansod showed great form in the first round match and pulled off an upset to make it to the pre-quarters. A stiffer challenge now awaits the young Syed Modi finalist as she gets ready to take on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong for a place in the quarters.
- 7 April 2022 3:41 AM GMT
And Ashwini-Sumeeth fail to make the cut, they lose in a thriller!
Ashwini-Sumeeth put up a good fight but the fifth seeds from China show more grit and attack more fiercely to win the match and progress to the quarters in 54 minutes, 22-20, 21-18, 14-21.
Quite the upsetting start to the day for Indian shuttlers so far with back to back two losses.