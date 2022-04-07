CWG Begin In
Badminton

Korea Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Lakshya loses, Malvika, Sindhu, Srikanth eye quarters — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Malvika Bansod will be eager to enter the quarters of the Korea Open 2022. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Korea Open 2022
X

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be in action at the Korea Open 2022 pre-quarters (Source: Getty, BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-07T09:59:40+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the pre-quarterfinals day of the Korea Open 2022!

Indian shuttlers have made a good start to the BWF Super 500 tournament in Suncheon with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, and youngster Malvika Bansod registering some notable first-round victories.

To begin the day, a major upset has already taken place with Lakshya Sen losing in straight sets, 22-20, 21-9 to Indonesian World No. 24 player Shesar Hiren Rhustavito quite surprisingly.

Follow all updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
