India Open: Satwik-Chirag face off against World Champion's brother in quarters

Having had no hiccups whatsoever en route to the quarter-finals at the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022, the dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will face their first real hurdle as they go up against Singaporean pair of Loh Kean Hean-Hee Yong Kai Terry in the quarter-finals today.

The World No. 10 doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag went up against all-Indian pairs in their previous two matches and they had barely any trouble keeping their ship steady. However, today, they will be locking horns with the newly coronated World Champion, Loh Kean Yew's elder brother, Loh Kean Hean for a place in the semi-finals.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is also playing at the India Open and he will be in action in the match just before his elder brother takes the stage at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. Yew will be clashing against World No. 61 player Sergey Sirant of Russia in the quarter-finals today.

Loh Kean Yew (left) and Loh Kean Hean (Source: Lim Say Heng)

Right after his match is over, his brother along with Hee Yong Kai Terry will be getting busy on the court to spar off with the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist combine of Satwik-Chirag.

Unlike his younger brother though, Loh Kean Hean, at 26, hasn't tasted the same amount of success and has only reached as high as World No. 33 in the Men's Doubles category in his career.

With long-time partner, Hee Yong Kai Terry, Loh Kean Hean had gone on to lift the Singapore International title in 2015. However, they have dropped in the rankings now to World No. 106, and therefore, Satwik-Chirag, the second seeds at the tournament, should not have too much trouble taming them.



Where to watch Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022?



The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 channel (only Court 1 matches) from 1 pm IST.

The match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty v Loh Kean Hean-Hee Yong Kai Terry will take place around 4:30 PM IST and will be shown on Sony Ten 1.

Where to live stream Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022?

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 can be streamed live on the OTT platform SonyLiv (only Court 1 matches) from 1 pm IST.