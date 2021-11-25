Indonesia Open LIVE - Day 3 - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2021

We are almost halfway through the Indonesia Open 2021, and five Indians - PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwik-Chirag are still in contention for a podium finish at the super 1000 event.

While all the singles shuttlers have made it to the round of 16 with convincing victories, Satwik-Chirag will play their first match of the event today after securing a walkover in the previous round. With all the remaining five Indians in action, how many will advance to the quarterfinals?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!