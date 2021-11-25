Badminton
Indonesia Open LIVE - Day 3 - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2021
We are almost halfway through the Indonesia Open 2021, and five Indians - PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwik-Chirag are still in contention for a podium finish at the super 1000 event.
While all the singles shuttlers have made it to the round of 16 with convincing victories, Satwik-Chirag will play their first match of the event today after securing a walkover in the previous round. With all the remaining five Indians in action, how many will advance to the quarterfinals?
Live Updates
- 25 Nov 2021 8:17 AM GMT
PV Sindhu advances to the Quarterfinals
PV Sindhu moves into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open 2021 with a 21-12, 21-18 win over Germany's Yvonne Li in 37 minutes.
- 25 Nov 2021 8:09 AM GMT
Exchange of points
Some casual exchange of points and Sindhu leads 14-10.
- 25 Nov 2021 8:05 AM GMT
5-point lead
A healthy 5-point lead for Sindhu at the mid-game break. Can Li hit back?
- 25 Nov 2021 8:02 AM GMT
Sindhu leads in the second game
PV Sindhu has opened up an 8-5 lead in the second game. Very comfortable so far.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:55 AM GMT
PV Sindhu takes the first game
Easy peasy for PV Sindhu as she takes the first game 21-12 in just 15 minutes. This should be easy to wrap up for Sindhu.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:50 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is cruising now
The Indian is absolutely steamrolling the German now. An eight-point lead at 16-8. Too easy for now.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:45 AM GMT
9-6
So far so good from Sindhu. The Indian seems to be in a good rhythm and enjoys a 9-6 lead.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:41 AM GMT
Sindhu getting on a roll now!
PV Sindhu has pocketed four straight points and has a comfortable 6-3 lead now.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:40 AM GMT
Tight start!
A tight start to the match, but PV Sindhu has a one-point lead at 4-3.
- 25 Nov 2021 7:39 AM GMT
Sindhu on court!
PV Sindhu has arrived on court number 3. She is up against Germany's Yvonne Li. This is the first time this duo is facing off!