Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open LIVE - Day 3 - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2021.

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu at Indonesia Masters tournament (Source: BWF)
X

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu at Indonesia Masters tournament (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-25T13:47:44+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2021

We are almost halfway through the Indonesia Open 2021, and five Indians - PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwik-Chirag are still in contention for a podium finish at the super 1000 event.

While all the singles shuttlers have made it to the round of 16 with convincing victories, Satwik-Chirag will play their first match of the event today after securing a walkover in the previous round. With all the remaining five Indians in action, how many will advance to the quarterfinals?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X