Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Follow all the LIVE actions from the Indian Super League match between North East United FC and Kerala Blasters FC
North East United FC takes on Kerala Blasters FC in their second match of the Indian Super League season 2021-22. Follow for all live updates, scores, and blogs.
Preview
Live Updates
- 25 Nov 2021 1:56 PM GMT
It's time for the Indian national anthem
#NUEFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Nov 2021 1:54 PM GMT
Both the teams have entered the field.
#NUEFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Nov 2021 1:20 PM GMT
NUFC Lineup
S Roy, Gurjinder, Hernan (C), Flottmann, Lakra, Pragyan, Camara, Suhair, Danmawia, Mapuia, Brown
- 25 Nov 2021 1:19 PM GMT
KBFC Lineup
Albino, Khabra, Sipovic, Leskovic, Jessel (C), Jeakson, Ayush, Sahal, Luna, Vincy, Pereyra Diaz
Next Story