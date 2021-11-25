Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India thumps Canada 13-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Canada in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021
The Indian colts fell to an unexpected defeat in their opening encounter against the less fancied France on Wednesday. With their title defence already looking in a mess can the Vivek Sagar Prasad led side put up a better show today against the Canadians?
- 25 Nov 2021 3:49 PM GMT
That's all!
"We were angry after yesterday's loss and wanted to make a comeback. This is a great win and hopefully, all our next matches will go well," says Hundal.
Araijeet Hundal takes the Man of the Match for his Hat-trick and that's all we have for today. Thank you for joining in. See you next time!
- 25 Nov 2021 3:46 PM GMT
ANNIHILATION!
Is there a better word to describe this? If there is, I do not know. This was just too easy for the Vivek Sagar-led side. While they were 4-0 up right until the end of the first half, the goal from Tardif then just spurred them on.
The Indians came out with vengeance in the third quarter and scored three then. The Canadian shoulders dropped then, and Indian slotted in six more in the final quarter to complete a 13-1 rout.
- 25 Nov 2021 3:42 PM GMT
NEARLY!
That was a long aerial shot, Maninder gets there and manages to deflect it as well, but it goes wide.
That's it from the match. A thumping win for INDIA to get their campaign back on track.
- 25 Nov 2021 3:40 PM GMT
HATTRICK FOR SANJAY
That's two hattricks in two days for Sanjay now. He has 6 goals in 2 matches so far. WHAT A MONSTER.
Just a slotting a casual Penalty Corner with a perfect drag flick. INDIA 13-1 CANADA
- 25 Nov 2021 3:39 PM GMT
No, they don't
They fail to convert that one, but have quickly earned another.
- 25 Nov 2021 3:38 PM GMT
PC handed to India
I have lost the count now. Can they convert?
- 25 Nov 2021 3:37 PM GMT
3 minutes remain
Just 3 minutes remaining in this contest, and India is still pressing. They want to squeeze in one or two more.
- 25 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT
12th goal for India
The first PC is missed, but Abhishek Lakra ensures the second one does not go to waste. The Canadian goalkeeper is shattered as he sees the ball go past him for the 12th time tonight.
India 12-1 Canada
- 25 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT
Another PC for India
Sudeep, this time, earning it right at the edge of the box
- 25 Nov 2021 3:30 PM GMT
Make that 11
Shardanand Tiwari with his second goal of the day and India go 11-1 up. This is just simple mockery of Canada by the Indians. Just too easy for Tiwari.