Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India thumps Canada 13-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Canada in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021.

India junior hockey team
X

India junior hockey team (Source Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-25T22:25:31+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Canada in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021

The Indian colts fell to an unexpected defeat in their opening encounter against the less fancied France on Wednesday. With their title defence already looking in a mess can the Vivek Sagar Prasad led side put up a better show today against the Canadians?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:49 PM GMT

    That's all!

    "We were angry after yesterday's loss and wanted to make a comeback. This is a great win and hopefully, all our next matches will go well," says Hundal.

    Araijeet Hundal takes the Man of the Match for his Hat-trick and that's all we have for today. Thank you for joining in. See you next time!

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:46 PM GMT

    ANNIHILATION!

    Is there a better word to describe this? If there is, I do not know. This was just too easy for the Vivek Sagar-led side. While they were 4-0 up right until the end of the first half, the goal from Tardif then just spurred them on.

    The Indians came out with vengeance in the third quarter and scored three then. The Canadian shoulders dropped then, and Indian slotted in six more in the final quarter to complete a 13-1 rout.

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:42 PM GMT

    NEARLY!

    That was a long aerial shot, Maninder gets there and manages to deflect it as well, but it goes wide.

    That's it from the match. A thumping win for INDIA to get their campaign back on track.

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:40 PM GMT

    HATTRICK FOR SANJAY

    That's two hattricks in two days for Sanjay now. He has 6 goals in 2 matches so far. WHAT A MONSTER.

    Just a slotting a casual Penalty Corner with a perfect drag flick. INDIA 13-1 CANADA

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:39 PM GMT

    No, they don't

    They fail to convert that one, but have quickly earned another.

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:38 PM GMT

    PC handed to India

    I have lost the count now. Can they convert?

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:37 PM GMT

    3 minutes remain

    Just 3 minutes remaining in this contest, and India is still pressing. They want to squeeze in one or two more.

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT

    12th goal for India

    The first PC is missed, but Abhishek Lakra ensures the second one does not go to waste. The Canadian goalkeeper is shattered as he sees the ball go past him for the 12th time tonight.

    India 12-1 Canada

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:33 PM GMT

    Another PC for India

    Sudeep, this time, earning it right at the edge of the box

  • 25 Nov 2021 3:30 PM GMT

    Make that 11

    Shardanand Tiwari with his second goal of the day and India go 11-1 up. This is just simple mockery of Canada by the Indians. Just too easy for Tiwari.

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X