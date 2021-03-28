Badminton
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 28 — Orleans Masters finals, ISSF World Cup
Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud had to flay in the final of the 2021 Orleans Masters - Follow LIVE updates
Follow the LIVE blog from 2021 Orleans Masters where the Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud play their first final. Also, get the latest updates from the ISSF World Cup.
Live Updates
- 28 March 2021 8:38 AM GMT
Why Bhaichung Bhutia had refused to run with the Olympics torch?
India's football superstar Bhaichung Bhutia was invited to be one of the torchbearers of the 2008 Olympics, however, he had refused to carry the torch.
- 28 March 2021 8:31 AM GMT
ISSF World Cup: India settle for silver in 25m rapid fire team event
India lead the standings with 13 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze for a total of 28 podium finishes
- 28 March 2021 8:29 AM GMT
How Indian sportspersons celebrated Holi last year
While the celebrations of Holi will be subdued this year, sportspersons, till the last year the festival was celebrated with pomp and grandeur.
- 28 March 2021 5:07 AM GMT
India vs UAE — Preview
The Indian football team will take on UAE in an international friendly on Monday, March 29. Read our full preview here.
- 28 March 2021 4:22 AM GMT
Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan in the finals of Orleans Masters 2021
Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan beat England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 21-17, 21-17 in 35 minutes and moved on to the finals of Orleans Masters 2021. It is their dream international debut. Follow LIVE updates.