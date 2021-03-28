How Indian sportspersons celebrated Holi last year

Holi is a big deal in India, especially when it gives you a reason to rest all your stress and pressure, go out and have fun with colours. However, owing to the COVID-19, outbreak, the government has issued fresh guidelines for celebrations of the Holi festival. While the celebrations of Holi will be subdued this year, till the last year the festival was celebrated with pomp and grandeur. Sporting personalities also engaged in playing Holi with their families and friends.

Let's have a look at how Indian athletes spent their Holi last year: Starting off is a two-time Olympic medal Sushil Kumar who celebrated Holi with his family. In pictures, he looks happy and relaxed as he posed with his two sons and his wife.

From ours to yours.. wish you and your family a very happy, colourful and Safe Holi🎊🙏 pic.twitter.com/MBrjkP72LY — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) March 10, 2020

Indian men's hockey team players posed together with colours on their face as they were seen rejoicing the day at the Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru.

Apart from Sushil, another wrestler and bronze medalist in World championship, Bajrang Punia also played Holi with family and friends and his then, fiance Sangita Phogat.

मेरी ओर से आप व आपके परिवार को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b2yfuVNI11 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 10, 2020

Pooja Danda did not have a very good year in 2019, with missing out on Olympic qualification and losing out on early rounds. But, some colours seem to have brought a smile back on her face and we can't be happier.



Archery power duo Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das celebrate Holi together with their team. For archery, both of them qualified for the Olympics which makes their Holi celebrations even more fun.

Weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu had all the right things on her side to feel the essence of Holi. We could see her having fun with friends.

Wishing Happy Holi to everyone #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Ac4H0pMsb2 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) March 10, 2020