Why Bhaichung Bhutia had refused to run with the Olympics torch?

The Olympic flame first became a tradition of the Modern Olympic Games when an Olympic flame was lit and remained burning at the entrance to the Olympic Stadium throughout the 1928 Amsterdam Games. The lighting of the flame captured the public's imagination and has remained a traditional ceremony for the Opening Ceremony of the Games. Following the tradition, Tokyo Olympic organizers kicked off the Olympic torch relay in Japan on Thursday with 10,000 torchbearers set to zigzag across the country before they arrive at the Olympic Stadium on July 23 for the opening ceremonies.



During the 2008 Beijing Olympics in China, the torch relay route involved 21 countries where the Olympic torch was carried between its lighting in Greece in March 2008 and the Olympic opening ceremony in China's host city of Beijing in August 2008. The relay took place in four separate legs. India was one of the countries where the torch relay was hosted and around 70 eminent personalities including Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Abhinav Bindra, actor Aamir Khan, among others carried the torch. India's football superstar Bhaichung Bhutia was also invited to be one of the torchbearers, however, Bhutia refused to carry the torch.

Why Bhaichung Bhutia refused to be an Olympic torchbearer?

As the Olympic torch was flown into the Chinese capital to be taken around the world, the shadow of Tibetan protests over the Beijing Games grew and the then Indian football team captain had refused to run with the flame sympathising with the Tibetan cause. Bhutia had faxed his decision to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The mercurial forward from Sikkim, himself a Buddhist, believed China didn't handle the Tibet issue right.

Bhaichung Bhutia gave away some football equipment to his village coaching camp (Source: Bhaichung Bhutia/Twitter)

In an interview with The Times of India, he had said, "I have many friends in Sikkim who follow Buddhism. This is my way of standing by the people of Tibet and their struggle. I abhor violence in any form." He had also emphasised that he was not requested by any group to pull out of the torch run. During his footballing career, Bhutia barely involved himself in politics. But the cause of the Tibetan people had struck a chord with the 'Sikkimese Sniper'.

