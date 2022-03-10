German Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Saina eye quarterfinal spots — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Hello and welcome to the Day 3 live blog of The Bridge for the German Open 2022!

Quarter-finals spots are up for grabs for our Indian shuttlers competing at the German Open 2022 with exciting badminton clashes lined up for the day. In the women's singles, we have PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in the fray. Nehwal has to face off against familiar foe Ratchanok Intanon, too.

In the men's singles, we have Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy on the lookout for the quarter-finals spot. Sen has a tough challenge on his hand as he will have to take on Indonesian veteran Anthony Ginting.

READ | Off-court rivals, on-court partners: Mixed-doubles duo Ishaan and Tanisha eye a grand 2022

In the doubles, the men's duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek will clash against the pair of Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan Goud. In the women's, the combine of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will also be playing.



Follow all badminton updates here: