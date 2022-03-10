Badminton
German Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Saina eye quarterfinal spots — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
A lot of exciting badminton clashes are lined up for the day with Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Sen eyeing quarterfinals at the German Open. Follow all updates here.
Hello and welcome to the Day 3 live blog of The Bridge for the German Open 2022!
Quarter-finals spots are up for grabs for our Indian shuttlers competing at the German Open 2022 with exciting badminton clashes lined up for the day. In the women's singles, we have PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in the fray. Nehwal has to face off against familiar foe Ratchanok Intanon, too.
In the men's singles, we have Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy on the lookout for the quarter-finals spot. Sen has a tough challenge on his hand as he will have to take on Indonesian veteran Anthony Ginting.
In the doubles, the men's duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek will clash against the pair of Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan Goud. In the women's, the combine of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will also be playing.
Follow all badminton updates here:
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Guang Zu puts a lot of pressure on Srikanth and wins Game 2, bit of a shocker!
Kidambi Srikanth fails to make good of his lead and Guang Zu attacks and takes the second game off the Indian in a tense battle, 23-21.
This match also is into a decider - it's not going easy for the Indian shuttlers today.
- 10 March 2022 10:48 AM GMT
Srikanth gets back the lead and is moving better now!
Srikanth charges back now and leads at 15-11 to expand on the gap!
Let's go Srikanth! Guang Zu makes errors too.
- 10 March 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Into Game 2, the Chinese is on the attack and Srikanth falls on the back foot
Guang Zu steals the momentum from Srikanth and leads 9-6 now in Game 2. Spot of bother for Srikanth!
- 10 March 2022 10:34 AM GMT
And Kidambi Srikanth switches things up, pockets Game 1!
Kidambi Srikanth switches gears now and plays the shuttle smartly to take the first game, 21-16! Come on, Srikanth, let's gooo!
- 10 March 2022 10:31 AM GMT
Srikanth keeps his nose ahead, but Guang Zu stays too close
Kidambi Srikanth is being made to go the distance in this match as Guang Zu is also pushing him.
The former World No. 1 leads 16-15 in the opening game.
- 10 March 2022 10:25 AM GMT
Srikanth heads into the mid-game interval at 11-10
The Chinese is hot on Srikanth's heels in the opening game now.
- 10 March 2022 10:25 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth is in action as well on Court 1!
Kidambi Srikanth, the World Championship silver medallist is looking to continue a good streak as he takes on China's Lu Guang Zu.
So far it's been a tense battle with both sides exchanging serves rapidly and the rallies are also getting gruelling now.
Into Game 1, Srikanth leads at 10-8 now.
- 10 March 2022 10:12 AM GMT
BIG, BIG UPSET AS PV SINDHU LOSES IN 3 SETS!
China's Zhang simply does a better job today against PV Sindhu who wasn't at her usual best today. This is a harsh loss for the Indian and quite unexpected too.
Sindhu loses in 55 minutes, 21-14, 15-21, 21-14 to crash out of the German Open 2022.