Badminton
German Open 2022, Quarterfinals LIVE: Lakshya into semis, Srikanth knocked out — Scores, Updates, Blog
Lakshya Sen is the only one who makes it to semis as Srikanth, Prannoy, Krishna/Vishnu get knocked out from the German Open 2022.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the German Open 2022!
In the quarters, Lakshya Sen played a powerful match against HS Prannoy to book his semi-finals tickets, 21-15, 21-16. Kidambi Srikanth meanwhile suffered a very close defeat to Viktor Axelsen, 21-10, 23-21.
In the Men's Doubles as well, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud lost to a Chinese pair in straight sets.
Follow all badminton updates here:
Live Updates
- 11 March 2022 6:06 PM GMT
With that, Lakshya Sen is the last man standing at the German Open 2022 from India!
Lakshya Sen remains the shining star for India at the German Open 2022 as the 20-year-old is through to the semi-finals and will clash against Viktor Axelsen next.
READ | German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals, Kidambi Srikanth bows out
Thank you for joining us on this exciting live blog coverage. Stay tuned to The Bridge for more badminton updates!
- 11 March 2022 5:32 PM GMT
Krishna and Vishnu are on court now!
Strong attack from the Chinese pair right from the get-go of this match!
The Chinese duo take a 12-4 lead in Game 1.
- 11 March 2022 4:39 PM GMT
Night's not over though, we have one more quarterfinal coming up - this time it is Men's Doubles!
Just a few minutes away we'll have the Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala taking on the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong in the Men's Doubles quarter-finals!
The pair of Krishna and Vishnu are also in good form and recently walked away with the silver medal from the Syed Modi Championships in January!
Let's goooo!
- 11 March 2022 4:33 PM GMT
Guess who Viktor Axelsen just booked a date with though?
That's right! With this victory, Viktor Axelsen has set up a date with Lakshya Sen for the semi-finals.
Can it get better than that? Of course, we would have loved another rematch of the World Championships semi-finals featuring Srikanth and Sen but things are all the more escalated now with Lakshya taking on Viktor!
So far, Lakshya has a 0-4 losing record against the Tokyo gold medallist. But, fingers crossed, we can see some magic maybe!
The duo practised together in Dubai last year, in fact!
- 11 March 2022 4:28 PM GMT
What a fight that was from Srikanth! Hard luck but brilliant show!
The reigning World No. 1 Axelsen hugs it out at the net with the former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth after that gruelling match, especially that second set that was a full edge-of-the-seat thriller!
- 11 March 2022 4:26 PM GMT
Axelsen WINSSSS!
Viktor Axelsen holds his nerve and pockets the game. The Dane kept mounting the pressure on Srikanth and the Indian eventually crumbles 10-21, 21-23.
Axelsen set up a smash for Srikanth and he hits it right into the net. This ends the Indian's campaign at the German Open 2022. It comes after a 35-minute fight against the World Number 1.
- 11 March 2022 4:23 PM GMT
Srikanth surrenders a game point!
Srikanth had one game point at 20-19, but surrenders it with a lousy shot right into the net. That was poor.
- 11 March 2022 4:21 PM GMT
Errors creeping in from Srikanth
Multiple unforced errors from Srikanth takes Axelsen 19-18 ahead.
- 11 March 2022 4:19 PM GMT
Axelsen draws level!
Viktor Axelsen is unwilling to give up without a fight. Wonderful smashes to draw level at 17-17. Srikanth will have to play out of his skin here.