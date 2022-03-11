CWG Begin In
Badminton

German Open 2022, Quarterfinals LIVE: Lakshya into semis, Srikanth knocked out — Scores, Updates, Blog

Lakshya Sen is the only one who makes it to semis as Srikanth, Prannoy, Krishna/Vishnu get knocked out from the German Open 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-11T23:40:59+05:30

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the German Open 2022!

In the quarters, Lakshya Sen played a powerful match against HS Prannoy to book his semi-finals tickets, 21-15, 21-16. Kidambi Srikanth meanwhile suffered a very close defeat to Viktor Axelsen, 21-10, 23-21.

In the Men's Doubles as well, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud lost to a Chinese pair in straight sets.

Follow all badminton updates here:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy 
