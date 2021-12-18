Badminton World Championships: Seminfinal - Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth — LIVE Blog, Updates, Score, Results

The BWF World Championship 2021 has moved to the medal stages with two Indians taking on each other for a berth in the final of men's singles. Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will square off in the first semi-final on Saturday.

Thus, it will be the first time an Indian male player would be in the semifinal of the World Championships.








