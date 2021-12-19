Badminton
BWF World Championships Final LIVE - Srikanth goes for Gold -Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal
Srikanth will compete in the men's singles final match scheduled to take place this evening
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the Final of BWF World Championships 2021.
For the first time in history, an Indian male shuttler will compete in the finals of the Singles event and fight it out for Gold. Kidambi Srikanth is set to face Loh Kean Yew in the match scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm IST today.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2021 9:34 AM GMT
Match preview
- 19 Dec 2021 8:44 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome!
It is a day of reckoning for Indian badminton. Not many saw this coming but there is no greater pride in seeing an Indian shuttler battle it out for Gold in a major BWF badminton tournament. Several Indian shuttles have fallen by the wayside in the past week but the lone ranger still in the competition is Kidambi Srikanth. He has already created history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a guaranteed silver. The real question is whether he can take it a step further and win gold.