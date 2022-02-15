Badminton
BATC 2022, Day 1: India vs Korea Men's Team - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Indian Men's Team, led by Lakshya Sen and Kiran George open their campaign at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog from Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 at Shah Alam, Malaysia.
The Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen and Kiran George will be looking to draw first blood as they open their campaign at the BATC 2022 against Korea in the Group A encounter.
With 5 matches lined up for the day - 3 singles, 2 doubles, India will hope to get a winning start to their outing in Malaysia and keep their nose ahead in the race to qualify for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in May 2022.
Follow all updates live:
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2022 9:52 AM GMT
So close yet...so far, Kiran George loses Game 1
Although Kiran George steps up and plays and gives good competition, it is the Korean who wins the opening game, 21-18 in 19 minutes.
Onwards to Game 2, let's hope for a momentum change!
- 15 Feb 2022 9:50 AM GMT
Kiran George has a 4-point gap to cover here as the Korean opponent leads at 20-16 in the opening game.
- 15 Feb 2022 9:43 AM GMT
Kiran George keeps pace with Joo Wan Kim!
Joo Wan Kim has the momentum here but George stays right on track in Game 1.
So far, it's been close with a quick exchange of services. George lags behind at 13-10.
- 15 Feb 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Time for Kiran George - the Odisha Open winner to shuffle things up here!
Things are looking worrisome for India here in this tie against the Koreans.
Next up, Kiran George will try and salvage some face for India.
- 15 Feb 2022 9:28 AM GMT
We now move on to next Men's Singles match
India's Kiran George is up against Korea's Kim Joo Wan
- 15 Feb 2022 9:25 AM GMT
Koreans win in straight sets!
Korean duo Hwi Tae and Jaehwan completely dominated the game against Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad. They won the match by 21-8 and 21-10.