Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BATC 2022, Day 1: India vs Korea Men's Team - Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Indian Men's Team, led by Lakshya Sen and Kiran George open their campaign at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen in action at the India Open 2022
X

Lakshya Sen in action (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-15T15:22:56+05:30

Welcome to the live blog from Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 at Shah Alam, Malaysia.

The Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen and Kiran George will be looking to draw first blood as they open their campaign at the BATC 2022 against Korea in the Group A encounter.

With 5 matches lined up for the day - 3 singles, 2 doubles, India will hope to get a winning start to their outing in Malaysia and keep their nose ahead in the race to qualify for the upcoming Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in May 2022.

Follow all updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X