Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: All you need to know - Full Squad, Where to Watch and more

The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 is starting on February 15 and will be held at Shah Alam, Malaysia. It will continue till 20th February, when the winners will be crowned on the podium.

The Indian men's and women's teams will be led by young shuttlers like Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod, in the absence of senior players like PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. The continental team event will also act as qualifiers for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in May.

Here is everything you need to know about the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022:

TOMORROW IS THE DAY!🔥🔥🔥



Show your support for all the teams competing tomorrow in the comments below! 👇🏻😍🤩#badminton #badmintonasia #unitedintriumph #BATC2022

Indian Contingent - Full Squad



The Indian men's team will be led by World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and in-form Malvika Bansod will lead the women's team.

Men's Singles



Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George and Raghu M

Women's Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah

Men's Doubles

P S Ravi Krishna & U K Shanker Prasad, A Hariharan & Ruban Kumar and Dingku Singh Konthujam & Manjit Singh Khwairakpam

Women's Doubles

Simran Singh & Khushi Gupta, V Nila & Arbula and Aarathi Sunil & Riza Mahreen

Groups



The Indian men's and women's teams will be keen on making a winning start when they take on Korea and hosts Malaysia in group A and group Y respectively on the opening day of the continental championship. Both the men's and women's teams have been placed in groups that also feature the defending champions - Indonesia (Men's Team) and Japan (Women's Team) of the previous edition, making the draw slightly tricky for them.

Men's Team



Group A

Indonesia, South Korea, India and Hong Kong, China

Group B

Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan

Women's Team

Group Y

Japan, India and Malaysia

Group Z

South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Kazakhstan

Schedule

Men's Team

India vs South Korea – February 15

India vs Hong Kong, China – February 17

India vs Singapore – February 18

Women's Team

India vs Malaysia – February 15

India vs Japan – February 18

Both

Semifinals - February 19

Finals - February 20

The top two teams from each group in both the men's and women's team events will advance to the semi-finals and also earn automatic qualification to the Thomas & Uber Cup finals in Bangkok on May 17-22.

Here's the schedule of play of the Selangor BATC 2022! 📆🏸



The yellow color indicates the women's team; the blue color indicates the men's team. Don't miss the live broadcast that will air starting February 18-20. Check out our previous post for the list of official broadcaster

Where to Watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022?



Follow the BWF official website for all the live updates from the event.

It won't be broadcasted in India, as of now. In other countries, the broadcast and live stream will take place from 18th February, from the quarter-finals of the event.

