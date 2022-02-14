Badminton
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: All you need to know - Full Squad, Where to Watch and more
With the seniors skipping the event, the onus will be on India Open winner Lakshya and in-form Malvika to lead the Indian teams at the event.
The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 is starting on February 15 and will be held at Shah Alam, Malaysia. It will continue till 20th February, when the winners will be crowned on the podium.
The Indian men's and women's teams will be led by young shuttlers like Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod, in the absence of senior players like PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. The continental team event will also act as qualifiers for the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in May.
Here is everything you need to know about the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022:
Indian Contingent - Full Squad
The Indian men's team will be led by World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and in-form Malvika Bansod will lead the women's team.
Men's Singles
Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George and Raghu M
Women's Singles
Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah
Men's Doubles
P S Ravi Krishna & U K Shanker Prasad, A Hariharan & Ruban Kumar and Dingku Singh Konthujam & Manjit Singh Khwairakpam
Women's Doubles
Simran Singh & Khushi Gupta, V Nila & Arbula and Aarathi Sunil & Riza Mahreen
Groups
The Indian men's and women's teams will be keen on making a winning start when they take on Korea and hosts Malaysia in group A and group Y respectively on the opening day of the continental championship. Both the men's and women's teams have been placed in groups that also feature the defending champions - Indonesia (Men's Team) and Japan (Women's Team) of the previous edition, making the draw slightly tricky for them.
Men's Team
Group A
Indonesia, South Korea, India and Hong Kong, China
Group B
Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan
Women's Team
Group Y
Japan, India and Malaysia
Group Z
South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Kazakhstan
Schedule
Men's Team
India vs South Korea – February 15
India vs Hong Kong, China – February 17
India vs Singapore – February 18
Women's Team
India vs Malaysia – February 15
India vs Japan – February 18
Both
Semifinals - February 19
Finals - February 20
The top two teams from each group in both the men's and women's team events will advance to the semi-finals and also earn automatic qualification to the Thomas & Uber Cup finals in Bangkok on May 17-22.
Where to Watch Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022?
Follow the BWF official website for all the live updates from the event.
It won't be broadcasted in India, as of now. In other countries, the broadcast and live stream will take place from 18th February, from the quarter-finals of the event.
Follow the Badminton Asia page and The Bridge fore more updates.