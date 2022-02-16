Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, Day 2: Indian women lose 2-3 to Malaysia - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022.

After the Lakshya Sen-led India men's team disappointed on Day 1 of the BATC 2022, the Indian women's team brought a smile, even though they also lost the tie. Whereas the men's team did not win a single match, the women's side performed better and got 2 wins on the board.

Aakarshi Kashyap played a close match and almost won but it was Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah who really shone and gave India two solid wins against Malaysia today. However, due to a poor performance in the doubles, India lost the tie to Malaysia - 2-3.

Follow all live updates here:

