Badminton
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, Day 2: Indian women lose 2-3 to Malaysia - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Despite solid wins from Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah, the Indian women's team lose the tie to Malaysia 2-3.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022.
After the Lakshya Sen-led India men's team disappointed on Day 1 of the BATC 2022, the Indian women's team brought a smile, even though they also lost the tie. Whereas the men's team did not win a single match, the women's side performed better and got 2 wins on the board.
Aakarshi Kashyap played a close match and almost won but it was Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah who really shone and gave India two solid wins against Malaysia today. However, due to a poor performance in the doubles, India lost the tie to Malaysia - 2-3.
Follow all live updates here:
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Braveheart, Tara Shah!
🇮🇳 #TaraShah claims victory in the final match of tie-1 against 🇲🇾’s Myisha Mohd Khairul .— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) February 16, 2022
🇲🇾 wins the tie 2-3! #BATC2022 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/BjKadi2HrG
- 16 Feb 2022 11:31 AM GMT
Indian women's team lose tie to Malaysia: 2-3
Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah shone brightly for India today. Even Aakarshi Kashyap lost by a close margin. Only the doubles matches were disappointing today.
India loses their opening group tie but they walk away with 2 very impressive win. Good show, girls. Come back stronger for the next one!
- 16 Feb 2022 11:30 AM GMT
And a second win for India! What a show, Tara Shah!
And in a 30-minute affair, Tara Shah gets Indian women's team a second win by defeating Khairul Myisha in straight games, 21-16, 20-15. Very impressive from Tara!
- 16 Feb 2022 11:26 AM GMT
And back in control! Tara gets back on serve
Tara gets back on serve and gets a couple of points immediately to maintain a lead at 17-15!!
- 16 Feb 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Shah loses a little steam now and gives away easy points...
The Malaysian has covered up fast now and is breathing behind Tara's back!
- 16 Feb 2022 11:16 AM GMT
And 8-0!
What dominance from Tara!
- 16 Feb 2022 11:15 AM GMT
Tara on a streak! She gets 4 points on the trot!
Tara Shah is oozing great confidence in the last match of the day as she leads 4-0 in Game 2!!