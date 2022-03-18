Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
All England Open 2022, Day 3: Lakshya Sen, doubles duo eye semifinals— Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Indian shuttlers will be eyeing semi-final spots with Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri in tricky matches at the All England Open 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge of Day 3 of the All England Open 2022!
India's quest for an elusive All England crown will continue today as Indian badminton stars will get to the grind to end the 21-year-drought since the last All England win by Pullela Gopichand. At the end of Day 2, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Lakshya Sen are the only ones through to the quarterfinals after emphatic wins!
Live Updates
- 18 March 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to Day 3 of the All England Badminton Open!
We have three Indian matches to play today. Lakshya Sen will be playing his singles quarterfinals game while Satwik-Chirag and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be playing in the doubles matches respectively.
