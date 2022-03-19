All England Open 2022 Semi-finals: Lakshya Sen, Gayatri/Treesa eye history — Where to watch, Schedule, Live Stream

The All England Open 2022 has turned out to be a revelation for India's NextGen badminton stars as a total of three debutants are into two semi-finals at the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

While Lakshya Sen, the reigning World No. 11, continued his superb form and made it to the semi-finals after his quarter-final opponent, China's Lu Guang Zu gave a walkover, it was the young women's doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly who pulled off a stunner against the World No. 2 Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan to cruise into semis, as well.

Even if the veterans - Sindhu, Srikanth, Saina fell early in the tournament, India's quest to end a 21-year-old All England Opent title drought remains very much alive with Lakshya Sen, Gayatri/Treesa remaining hot on the pursuit.

However, there are difficult hurdles waiting to be overcome as Lakshya, who has been on a giant-killing spree, having taken out Anthony Ginting, Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen - three top 5 players, within two weeks, will have to face off against NextGen talent and reigning All England champ - Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.



A HUGE upset in the quarter finals!!



The young pair of Jolly & Pullela come from a set down to WIN against the world number 2s 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



Look at that reaction! 💪🏻#YAE22 https://t.co/XhduIeduQz pic.twitter.com/W56ErXTJFK — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 18, 2022

On the women's doubles front, Gayatri/Treesa became the first Indian doubles pair to reach the last four stages of the Super 1000 tournament and now will have to get past the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu, who defeated eighth-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai to book this date.

Here are your match-ups:



Men's Singles - Lakshya Sen v Lee Zii Jia

(not before 6:30 PM IST)

Lakshya Sen clashed with World No. 7 Malaysian star Lee Zii Jia way back in 2016, during the junior days of both players and on that occasion it was Sen who had the last word in their only meeting since. Fast forward six years, they are slated to meet on a bigger stage and this time Zii Jia is the defending champion.

Lakshya would have benefitted from a day's rest given that he didn't have to play the quarters while Zii Jia had a tough outing against World No. 2 Kento Momota in a match that went the full length. However, both players are in sharp form and it promises to be a thriller.

Women's Doubles - Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly v Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu

(not before 11:30 PM IST)

It's still surreal how Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly came back from a set down, saved two match points against the World No. 2 and World Championships silver medallists pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan to turn the match around to an emphatic victory, 14-21, 22-20, 21-15.

Gopichand, daughter to Pullela Gopichand who won the last All England Open in 2001, is on the course to create history, alongside Treesa Jolly as they prepare to clash against one half of a World No. 13 pair, Zheng Yu and Zhang Xian, for a place in the finals. To Gayatri/Treesa's credit also they played a strong match against Olympic champions - Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu before they retired in the pre-quarters.

Here's all you need to know:

Tournament: YONEX ALL ENGLAND OPEN BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

Date: 19th March 2022

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham

City: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Category: BWF Super 1000

Prize Money: USD 1,000,000

Where to watch All England Open 2022?

The All England Open 2022 will be telecasted VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India from 3:30 PM IST.

Where to live stream All England Open 2022?

The All England Open 2022 can be streamed live on Voot Select, Jio TV, BWF TV Youtube (Court 1 will require VPN).

When to watch All England Open 2022?



The All England Open 2022 semi-finals will be shown from 3:30 PM IST.

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia will take place around 6:30 PM IST approximately.

Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs , Zheng Yu/Zhang Xian will take place around 11:30 PM IST approximately.