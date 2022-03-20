World Indoor Athletics Championships 2022: Tajinder Toor finishes last with no valid throws

The ace Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor endured a horrid time at the World Indoor Athletics Championships as he ended his campaign with no valid throws in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sporting bib number 261, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian fouled in each of his three attempts to end with the tag of 'No Mark' (NM) against his name. Toor's flop show also brought an end to India's lackluster campaign at the 2022 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

All foul throws from Tajinder Toor as he finished with no mark in world indoor championship. Another horrible performance after olympics 2021 by Toor. — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) March 19, 2022





Earlier, the Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had finished seventh in Belgrade with a best jump of 7.92m and also equalled the national indoor record in the process.

The other Indian in contention, Dutee Chand, failed to enter the semifinals of women's 60m sprint after finishing seventh in her heats with a timing of 7.35 seconds. The 26-year-old finished 30th overall out of the total 46 athletes.