World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinals

India's Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 60m run in the World Indoor Athletics Championships after finishing sixth in her heat on Friday.

Dutee clocked 7.35 seconds to finish sixth in the sixth heat. She was ranked 30th overall out of 46 participants.

She misses out on the qualifying positions for the semifinals, finishing 30th overall in a field of 46 athletes.

The top three in each of the six heats and the next six best across the heats qualified for the semifinals.

