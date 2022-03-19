World Indoor Athletics: Murali Sreeshankar equals National Record; Dutee fails to impress

The Indian long jumper, Murali Sreeshankar has equalled the national record for indoor long jump at the ongoing World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday.

The 22-year-old drew level with the National Indoor Record set by Premkumar Kumaravel in 2016 at 7.92m and finished seventh overall in the event. The national record for Sreeshankar is still subject to ratification.





Sreeshankar started off with a jump of 7.58m before improving to 7.90m in his second attempt. He then followed it up with a leap of 7.92m in his third attempt before tailing off in his final three attempts.

The jump of 7.92m at Belgrade is the best-ever by Sreeshankar in a major global event. Previously his best attempt at the highest level was 7.69m, which he had achieved during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sreeshankar finished a commendable 7th in men's long jump at the #WorldIndoorChamps with a best effort of 7.92m. Having jumped 7.62m at 2019 Worlds & 7.69m at #Tokyo2020 , this performance at a major global championship will be a confidence booster for him. #IndianAthletics — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) March 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, the star women's sprinter Dutee Chand failed to make it to the semifinals of women's 60m sprint as she finished sixth in her heats with a timing of 7.35 seconds.

Although this was Chand's third-best timing over 60m, she finished 30th overall out of the total 46 participants.







