Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler headline Neeraj Chopra Classic – Complete list of participants

Two-time men's javelin throw world champion Anderson Peters, Germany's Thomas Rohler will headline the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic or NC Classic at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru next month.

Chopra, the reigning world champion, will also compete in what will be an 11-man field in the World Athletics Category 'A' event.

Former world champion and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya will also be in action in the inaugural edition of the competition.

The fast rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage, Japan's Genki Dean, USA's Curtis Thompson, and Brazil's Luiz Mauricio Da Silva will be the other overseas throwers, who will flock down to Bengaluru for the event.

🚨#BreakingNews | The official lineup for the Neeraj Chopra Classic is here!



- Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳

- Anderson Peters 🇬🇩

- Thomas Rohler 🇩🇪

- Julius Yego 🇰🇪

- Rumesh Pathirage 🇱🇰

- Genki Dean 🇯🇵

- Rohit Yadav 🇮🇳

- Sachin Yadav 🇮🇳

- Curtis Thompson 🇺🇸

- Sahil Silwal 🇮🇳

- Luiz… pic.twitter.com/OkTfwYhskO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 30, 2025





There will be three Indians besides Chopra in contention at the NC Classic. They are Rohit Yadav, the left-handed Sahil Silwal, and India's latest javelin throw sensation and the 2025 Federation Cup winner Sachin Yadav.

Kishore Jena, the 2024 Paris Olympian, will be missing in action. The 29-year-old Jena had finished second behind Chopra at the 2022 Asian Games two years ago and had also finished fifth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Jena, however, has struggled for form since his breakthrough season in 2023.

The NC Classic will be held on May 24, 2025. The event was earlier expected to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula before being shifted to the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

2025 NC Classic participants

Indians: Neeraj Chopra, Sahil Silwal, Rohit Yadav, and Sachin Yadav

Others: Anderson Peters (Grenada), Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Genki Dean (Japan), and Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)